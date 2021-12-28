ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Least-change model helps Republicans -- Jeannine Ramsey

madison
 2 days ago

In Wisconsin, our legislative maps are in the 10-year process of being redrawn. Most voters believe legislative districts should be drawn fairly and not benefit one political party over the other....

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for a national divorce between Republican and Democratic states

Republican Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has suggested Americans who move from states where voters have chosen to elect Democrats should be denied the right to vote if they move to Republican-leaning states as part of a “national divorce” that would provide for the breakup of the United States. Ms Greene, whose home state of Georgia once unsuccessfully tried to secede from the US so wealthy Georgians could continue to own Black people as slaves, made the incendiary suggestion on Wednesday in a tweet responding to a separate comment suggesting that “transplants” from so-called blue states should be “actively discriminat[ed]” against...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NBC4 Columbus

‘Slow-motion insurrection’: How GOP seizes election power

(AP) — In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a handful of Americans — well-known politicians, obscure local bureaucrats — stood up to block then-President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn a free and fair vote of the American people. In the year since, Trump-aligned Republicans have worked […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Globe

GOP’s Greene, Cawthorn look to grow their ranks

WASHINGTON — The defiant far-right acolytes of former president Donald Trump in the House Republican caucus have embarked on a targeted campaign ahead of the midterm elections to expand their ranks — and extend their power — on Capitol Hill. The effort, backed and guided by House...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Independent

‘An effort to hijack elections in this country’: Republicans are passing laws that could nullify Democrats’ election wins

Nearly a year after a pro-Trump mob tried to prevent a peaceful transfer of presidential power, a new report warns that Republican efforts to use election law to prevent any Democrat from winning the presidency are well underway. According to an updated report issued Thursday by three pro-democracy and good government watchdog groups — States United Democracy Centre, Protect Democracy, and Law Forward — state legislators in 41 states have introduced bills to allow partisan hijacking and overturning of elections regardless of the will of voters, with 32 such bills having been enacted into law by the governments of 17...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

One House Republican finally expresses regret over Jan. 6 vote

Republican Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has spent the year in an unusual position. There are over 500 members of Congress, but Rice is literally the only one to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's election victory and for Donald Trump's second impeachment. This week, the South Carolinian tried...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

This Christmas, Republicans are giving themselves congressional seats for life

Republican lawmakers this holiday season are unwrapping a rare and valuable gift: congressional seats for life. Thanks to a breathtaking abuse of redistricting in GOP-controlled states, all but an unlucky handful of members of Congress will henceforth be exempt from listening to those god-awful whiners called “voters,” spared those bothersome contests known as “elections” and protected from other disagreeable requirements of “democracy.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#The Republican Party
Rolling Stone

Unicorn Republican Says He Regrets Voting Against 2020 Election Certification

Nearly 140 Republican members of the House of Representatives voted against certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election win, and now a lone member of that group has come forward to say he regrets it. “In retrospect I should have voted to certify,” Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Politico on Wednesday. “Because President Trump was responsible for the attack on the Capitol.” Rice said that he believed the former president was responsible for the insurrection because Trump watched “with pride” as his supporters flooded the Capitol and “did nothing to stop it.” But, he explained, because he had publicly said he would object...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Jewish Press

Democrats are Destroying Public Schools; Republicans Should Help Them

During the pandemic, millions of upper middle class white parents experienced for the first time the high quality education that minority public students had been receiving for generations. The housing values of America’s communities are based on taxing homeowners to subsidize school systems that are radical, corrupt, and wasteful, but...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Republicans failed completely in their Christmas predictions

Throughout the fall, there was ample talk about a looming "Christmas crisis" for American consumers, who'd soon confront empty shelves, delivery delays, and systemic supply-chain problems. As The Washington Post's Dana Milbank noted in his new column, Republican leaders and their allies seemed a little too eager to not only...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ohio Republican Senate candidate mocked for Bitcoin tweet

Josh Mandel, the Republican running as an acolyte of former President Donald Trump in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary, was mocked on Twitter after appearing to equate support for Bitcoin and Christianity in a tweet.Mr Mandel, who is one of several candidates in the crowded primary to represent the GOP in Ohio’s US Senate election next year, made a number of comments on Twitter espousing support for the controversial cryptocurrency which has made some buyers wealthy while others deride it as a scam.One tweet posted two days after Christmas took the candidate’s support of the currency to the next level, however....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
myrtlebeachonline.com

Do voters really know why they are Republicans or Democrats?

Partisanship is in the DNA of U.S. politics, and it is not necessarily always unhealthy. The late Bob Dole of Kansas, was an unabashed conservative Republican who worked across the aisle with Democrats on legislation when he was majority leader of the U.S. Senate. Dole was witty, often sharp-tongued, but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy