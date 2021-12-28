ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Autopsy: Death of Black Kansas teen in custody was homicide

Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

A Black youth's death following a physical struggle with staff at a Kansas juvenile center was a homicide, according to an autopsy report released Monday that contradicts an earlier, preliminary finding that the teenager hadn't suffered life-threatening injuries. The report said that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton's heart and breathing stopped...

www.kansascity.com

WJTV 12

Teen arrested in death of pregnant woman suspected in several Jackson homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot and killed on Beasley Road near Brownlee Street Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. The Hinds County coroner identified the victim as Keyunta McWilliams, 23. Officer Sam Brown said McWilliams, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times. […]
JACKSON, MS
ksgf.com

Missouri Police Chief Sentenced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri police chief has been sentenced to five years of probation for striking a man who tried to drown his infant daughter in a pond. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced 52-year-old Greg Hallgrimson, who was police chief in Greenwood. Hallgrimson pleaded...
MISSOURI STATE
State
Kansas State
Kansas City Star

‘They stood up’: Man detained at Kansas City homicide scene after neighbors speak out

A man was handcuffed at the scene of a homicide Monday night after community members informed police that he may have been involved in the killing. The “subject of interest” was detained shortly after police were called to the shooting just after 6:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of Agnes Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
classiccountry1070.com

Person of interest taken into custody after double homicide in southeast Kansas

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Fort Scott police are investigating after two people were found shot to death inside a home. Police were called Tuesday night after someone found a woman had been shot. Arriving officers then found a man who also had been shot. Both victims, identified as 48-year-old Melissa L. Mitchell and 53-year-old Leonard D. Zimmerman, were pronounced dead at the scene.
KANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

7 bodies found in Minnesota home; cause of deaths not known

 MOOREHEAD, Minn. (AP)- Authorities say the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. Police said the victims included four adults and three children. They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox4kc.com

4-month-old boy’s death in September ruled a homicide, Kansas City police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A medical examiner has ruled an infant’s death in September as a homicide, Kansas City police say. Officers were called to N.E. 42nd and N. Locust streets on Sept. 11 about an infant who wasn’t breathing. First responders did CPR on the 4-month-old boy and were able to get a pulse. Medics took him to a local hospital, but he later died.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Kansas City Star

Pulled Over: The Hannah Fizer Case

Hannah Fizer was fatally shot after being pulled over for speeding in Sedalia, Missouri. A special prosecutor ruled the shooting was avoidable but justified, but her family insists their daughter was a victim of a gross miscarriage of justice.
SEDALIA, MO
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is in custody after what police describe as a “domestic related” fatal shooting Monday morning in south Minneapolis, marking the city’s 94th homicide of the year. Police say it happened at about 11:40 a.m. on the 3700 block of Park Avenue. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim after an autopsy is completed. With just four days left in 2021, Minneapolis is only three homicides away from matching the grisly record of 97. That was set in 1995, when the city was referred to as “Murderapolis.”   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WIBW

Family of Cedric Lofton asks for criminal charges after autopsy rules teen’s death a homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family is asking for criminal charges after the official autopsy results rule 17-year-old Cedric Lofton’s death a homicide. The teen died in custody in September . Months later, from official reports and the autopsy, we’re learning some of the details that led up to his death. We know the family and the family’s attorney watched the video showing more of what happened, but it has not been publicly released. Lofton’s family wants that to be done.
WICHITA, KS
fox4kc.com

Three teens taken into custody following shooting death of Sedalia man

SEDALIA, Mo. — Three teenagers have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of a 32-year-old last Friday in Sedalia, Missouri, according to police. Police responded to the shooting just before 3 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at a home near W. 19th Street and S. Kentucky Avenue.
SEDALIA, MO
US News and World Report

Double Homicide Suspect Believed to Have Killed Himself

LONGTON, Kan. (AP) — A man fatally shot two people in rural Kansas and then apparently killed himself in a nearby home, authorities say. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 41-year-old Lyle Miller showed up at an outdoor gathering early Thursday in the small southern Kansas town of Longton and opened fire, killing 55-year-old Dewayne Smith and an unidentified 57-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY

