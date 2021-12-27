ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVA Center Olusegun Oluwatimi Transfers to Michigan

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tDSZ_0dX49rb900

The Rimington Trophy finalist will play for the Wolverines in 2022

Virginia senior center Olusegun Oluwatimi is transferring to Michigan, he announced in a social media post on Monday.

Oluwatimi played in 36 games in three seasons at the center position for Virginia. Oluwatimi was named one of three finalists for the 2021 Rimington Trophy, presented to the best center in college football. He became the first center at Virginia to be named a finalist for the award. Oluwatimi was also named to the All-ACC Second Team in 2021.

Oluwatimi is the fourth Cavalier in the transfer portal to commit to another program since the cancellation of the Fenway Bowl on Sunday, joining offensive linemen Bobby Haskins (USC) and Joe Bissinger (SMU) and linebacker Noah Taylor (UNC) .

Live updates for the status of every Virginia football player in the transfer portal can be found here: Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal

