Vail Mountain announced Tuesday that face coverings will be required on gondolas starting Wednesday. “Due to the recent spike and increased contagiousness of the COVID-19 omicron variant, we are taking additional precautions to help keep our guests, employees and communities safe this season,” said Vail spokesperson John Plack. “Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29, guests and employees will be required to wear face coverings on gondolas at all of our North American resorts.”

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO