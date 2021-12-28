ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC Recommends Shorter COVID-19 Isolation, Quarantine for All

By James Python
North Denver News
North Denver News
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. The guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most...

northdenvernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Quarantine#Americans#Omicron
Fast Company

Do vaccinated people with Covid-19 really need to isolate for 10 days?

You just tested positive for COVID-19. Do you really have to spend 10 days in isolation? Experts are calling for new isolation guidance that takes into account whether a sick person is unvaccinated, vaccinated, or boosted. COVID-19 is spreading across the country fast. Cases are up 20% over the past...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Mask mandates now in 8 states, federal mask requirements extended

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the omicron variant now detected in 39 states in the US, federal mask mandates have been extended until March 18 in an effort to curb the spread, President Joe Biden recently announced. The federal mandate was originally supposed to expire on Jan. 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Local Experts Explain The Science Behind CDC’s Shortened COVID Isolation Guidelines

BOSTON (CBS) — The CDC has changed its recommendation for COVID isolation and quarantine times. Now, if you test positive, they recommend you isolate for five days instead of 10 as long as you’re asymptomatic. Then wear a mask for five days when you’re around others. If you’re exposed to someone who has tested positive and you’re either not vaccinated or haven’t received a booster, the CDC has similar guidance: a five-day quarantine and then keep your mask on around others for the next five days. If you develop symptoms, quarantine until you get a negative test result back. “It’s not that...
SCIENCE
The Verge

COVID-19 patients only need to isolate for five days as long as symptoms are gone, CDC says

People who test positive for COVID-19 only need to isolate for five days as long as their symptoms have stopped, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. The change to isolation guidelines from 10 days to five is based on data showing people with COVID-19 are most likely to be contagious to others during the few days before and after they start showing symptoms, the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

NBC anchor asks CDC Director Walensky why Americans should 'trust' her on coronavirus amid 'mixed messaging'

NBC's Peter Alexander grilled Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday about her agency's fluctuating guidance on COVID-19. Tuesday marked the latest of several walk-backs by the CDC since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting its initial estimates about the prevalence of the omicron variant were highly off. It was originally reported that omicron made up 73.2% of new cases in the U.S. in the week that ended Dec. 18. New numbers show a much less drastic reality – the new variant was only responsible for 22.5% of new cases, as the United States set a single-day record for new cases on Monday with 441,278 confirmed infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

Twitter Users Imagine Ridiculous CDC Recommendations Amid New Isolation Guidelines

A key component in the pandemic battle has been the ongoing fight against the spread of wholly avoidable confusion, particularly with regards to quarantine lengths. With the CDC’s recent update regarding its recommended isolation and quarantine practices, many are arguing the agency itself has now contributed to such confusion.
INTERNET
North Denver News

North Denver News

Denver, CO
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Newspaper of record for North Denver

 https://northdenvernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy