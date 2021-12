No, not the Twelve Days of Christmas, that’s the last time the Carolina Hurricanes played a sanctioned game in the NHL. And, if you wanted to go back a bit farther, you’ll see that Carolina has played just twice since their December 12 loss in Vancouver. That’s more than enough time to gather rust, get out of game shape and research what the heck “Pipers Piping” means and why there were 11 of them.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO