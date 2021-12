The San Francisco 49ers face a playoff battle over the final two weeks and they may have to go into it with Trey Lance instead of Jimmy Garoppolo. Even after losing to the Titans as favorites on Thursday Night Football in Week 16, the San Francisco 49ers are still in a good spot to try and make the playoffs. No, they can no longer win the NFC West but FiveThirtyEight still has them with a 69 percent chance to make the playoffs as a wild card. That number moves to 77 percent if the Dolphins beat the Saints on Monday.

