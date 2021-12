Marlene Jo Sparrow, 89, North Manchester, passed away at home on December 22, 2021. The daughter of Earl E. and Mabel G. (Kintzel) Hatfield, Marlene was born September 3, 1932 in Warsaw, Indiana. Her father had his own refrigeration service business during Marlene’s growing up years. Her mother was mostly a stay-at-home mother but did clerical work for the business. Marlene was the oldest with a younger brother and sister. She loved to read books from the public library and going to the movies with her father on Saturday afternoons, which was her individual time with him.

NORTH MANCHESTER, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO