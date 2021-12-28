ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth II Struggled ‘A Bit’ on Her 1st Christmas Without Prince Philip — But Her Family ‘Brightened’ the Day

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NaWn5_0dX47zIr00
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip during the Queen’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002. Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Missing her person. Queen Elizabeth II had a somewhat melancholy Christmas while celebrating the holiday for the first time in more than 70 years without Prince Philip.

“Christmas was a bit of a struggle for the queen without Prince Philip by her side,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “And not being able to spend it with her whole family [didn’t help].”

The 95-year-old Monarch rang in the holiday season without Philip, who passed away in April at the age of 99, and away from her extended family amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the U.K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzdQc_0dX47zIr00
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip laugh, as President Alexandre Kwasniewski of Poland and his wife Jolanta Kwasniewska left Buckingham Palace in London, after an official two day State Visit to the United Kingdom Dave Caulkin/AP/Shutterstock

“She’s not one to wallow in self-pity and kept her chin up,” the insider says, noting that her grandson Prince William “liaised” with Prince Charles, who visited the queen on Christmas, and Princess Anne, who was isolating through the holiday, to organize a group Zoom call with the monarch.

The virtual celebration “brightened up her day,” the source adds, explaining that the moment also helped make William, 39, and Duchess Kate’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ holiday. They were celebrating at their countryside home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, England.

“Obviously, the Cambridges were disappointed not to be spending the day with the queen, but thanks to modern technology, they video called her first thing in the morning to wish her a Merry Christmas,” the insider tells Us. “And the kids excitedly told their great-grandmother about their gifts.”

Us previously reported that her majesty was set to fly from Windsor to Sandringham on Wednesday, December 22, but had to change her plans amid the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The holiday switch came just days after the queen canceled her annual Christmas party, which was set for December 21.

“During that weekend, I know that the queen didn’t go to church at Windsor, which she normally would’ve done, just because she’s just trying to keep every everyone safe for Christmas day just in case things can go ahead,” royal expert Kerene Barefield exclusively told Us at the time.

Despite being apart from her children — the Queen shared Charles, 73, Anne, 71, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward with her late husband — and her grandchildren, Elizabeth still spoke to her countrymen in her annual Christmas address.

“Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why,” she said in her broadcast, which aired on Saturday, December 25. “But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work — from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world.”

The longest-reigning British monarch honored the Duke of Edinburgh with her speech, her sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that she wore during the couple’s 1947 honeymoon and a photo from the pair’s 70th wedding anniversary in 2007 on her table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gbiS_0dX47zIr00
Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, Berkshire on December 23, 2021. Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

“His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation – were all irrepressible,” she said of her late partner. “That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him. But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings; and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas.”

The queen concluded: “And for me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have the chance to reminisce, and see anew the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of our young children, of whom we were delighted to welcome four more this year.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner

Listen to the Royally Us podcast for everything you want to know about our favorite family across the pond.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan. Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
In Style

Kate Middleton Is Reportedly "Really Upset" Over Her Falling Out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their roles as senior members of the royal family, it's reportedly caused a rift between the Sussexes and their siblings, Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to new reports, new responsibilities for the Cambridges came with Harry and Meghan's departure and although Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have stepped up to take some of the royal duties away, Kate has been overwhelmed by the situation.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
enstarz.com

Duchess Camilla's Real Attitude Whenever Prince Charles Interrupts Her Revealed

Despite being bombarded with work, appearances, and duties, members of the royal family still find time to enjoy their hobbies and unwind whenever they have the time. Camilla Parker Bowles' favorite pastime is listening to the radio show "The Archers," and she doesn't want to be interrupted as her real attitude comes out.
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

Prince William had the most adorable reaction to Kate being called beautiful

Is it just us or are Prince William and his wife of ten years, Kate Middleton, serving extra loved up vibes at the moment? First we had those backstage PDA pictures from the Earthshot Prize ceremony and then there was their Christmas movie-style carol service outing – and now, the future king and queen consort have been spotted sharing a romantic moment during this year's annual Royal Variety Performance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Cambridges
People

The Sweet Moment Kate Middleton Spots Her Parents and Siblings in the Audience at Christmas Concert

Kate Middleton's biggest supporters were on hand to celebrate the royal's first-ever Christmas carol concert on Thursday. As the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside husband Prince William, the Middleton family was front and center to support Kate, who spearheaded the event, which paid tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Refuses To Get Intimate With Him? Hates Future King’s Huge Bald Spot

Prince William's bald spot has, allegedly, affected his marriage to Kate Middleton. Prince William and Kate Middleton have known each other for decades, so they most likely know what makes the other person laugh and what makes them tick. Years ago, it was revealed that one of the things that Middleton loves teasing Prince William is his hair. After all, the future king has lost a considerable number of locks in recent years.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are living out their 'own fairy tale'

Sarah Ferguson says she and Prince Andrew are still living their "own fairy tale" as their share a love which is "very different from what normal people have". The Duke and Duchess of York married in July 1986 before separating in March 1992 and eventually divorcing in April 1996, but although they have not been husband and wife for 25 years, Sarah insists they still have a special bond and love one another a lot.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Princess Charlotte Is Snuggled On Queen Elizabeth's Lap In A Never-Before-Seen Photo

Queen Elizabeth is one lucky woman. First, she gets to be a queen with tiaras and such. Second and maybe better, she has a whole bunch of sweet great-grandchildren to cuddle. As evidenced by a recent photo of that’s on display in her Buckingham Palace office. The photo, though blurry and slightly hidden by her purse, shows Her Majesty sitting with her late husband Prince Philip on the sofa, surrounded by smiling great-grandchildren. And even in a blurry photo you can see just how happy she truly is to be with those little sweethearts.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband’s Health Deteriorating? Princes William, Harry’s Feud, Queen Elizabeth’s Health Stresses Future King

Prince Charles' health is, allegedly, deteriorating because of the stress that he's dealing with. Prince Charles’ health has been at the center of public scrutiny especially since he was recently photographed with swollen hands and feet. At one point, his “chronic condition” was dubbed as embarrassing by one publication. While...
WORLD
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy