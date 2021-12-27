ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbett, OR

Crews rescue woman clinging to tree root over 300-foot cliff at Multnomah Falls

By KATU Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORBETT, Ore. — Crews rescued a woman who slipped from the Multnomah Falls trail on Monday and was left clinging to...

Alexander Cantu
2d ago

It takes a special kind of person to go hiking along a cliffside path after a snow storm. She is blessed by God to be alive.

Ray Avery
2d ago

there is ice everywhere....... let's travel today..... tomorrow we can BBQ IN a tornado...... this weekend we will go boating in a storm.....

