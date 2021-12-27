ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Everything You Need to Know

By Joe Santos
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are very few cars in the current market that can instill heart-racing fun with less than 200 hp under the hood. However, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of them. It’s tight steering, exceptional handling, and super-light curb weight make for a superb combination of motoring thrills and top-down fun....

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Prices and Packages stick to manual (mostly)

Mazda has confirmed pricing and options packages for its 2022 MX-5 Miata. The Miata has been around for decades and is one of the best-handling sports cars on the market. It has grown significantly since it first debuted in the US in the late 80s. However, despite getting bigger, the vehicle still maintains its balance, lightweight, and power-to-weight ratio.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Continues to Exist, Still Costs Money

If there is one thing that has been constant in the automotive industry for 30-some years, it's that the Mazda MX-5 Miata is always a bargain of a sports car. This, despite yearly increases in its price since its humble beginnings in 1989 as the tiny, lightweight, stripped-down original to keep pace with inflation and new-car prices generally. Even so, the Miata still starts at less than $30,000, and this year's incremental price increase only just misses the $500 mark—meaning it's still hard to argue against the purchase of a new MX-5. Luckily, there are some new items to go with the Miata's modest price bump for 2022.
CARS
motor1.com

Lightly revamped Mazda MX-5 comes in at just under £25k

The lightly updated Mazda MX-5 roadster is now available to order from UK dealers with prices starting at just under £25,000. Only minor changes have been made for 2022, with the addition of a new metallic paint option and a new Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) system designed to improve cornering.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Is Helping Save the Manuals

Mazda dropped the automatic transmission from two of the Miata's trim levels for the 2022 model year. The six-speed automatic is now only available on the top Grand Touring model. The Miata is powered by a 181-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder, and pricing starts at $28,315. Mazda is showing that it's on...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mx 5#Vehicles#Brembo#Grand Touring#Honda#Miata Sport#Smart City Brake Support
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata gains handling technology

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is in its fourth generation, with the current ND model having arrived for 2016. It's set to receive some updates for the 2022 model year, which Mazda outlined on Thursday. Key among the updates is Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), an electronic feature designed to improve stability...
CARS
manofmany.com

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Proves Sports Cars are Still Cool

The MX-5 Miata is an iconic sports car that doesn’t need any introduction and is probably the most important car ever made by Mazda. What’s surprising is that while the world’s automotive tastes are increasingly gravitating towards SUVs and EVs; the MX-5 still continues to be on sale and going strong in its 7th year of production. The small two-seat roadster has had updates along the way including a major one in 2018, but the basic shape still remains the same and uncorrupted by some of the modern design obsessions to complicate matters.
CARS
Pistonheads

Mazda MX-5 facelift on sale now

They say time flies when you're having fun, and the ND Mazda MX-5 is the perfect case in point. We've all been so jolly about having a 1,000kg, naturally aspirated, rear-wheel-drive roadster around that the fact it's almost seven years old has passed us all by. But with the last update coming in 2018 - and the Toyota GR86 arriving in a matter of months - now is probably as good a time as any for Mazda to spruce up its perennial favourite.
CARS
motor1.com

2022 Mazda MX-5 revealed with revised suspension, lighter 990S version

If the MX-5 is always the answer, Mazda is smart enough not to mess around too much with a winning recipe. Case in point, the 2022MY has been officially launched at home in Japan and hasn't changed much, and the little tweaks that have been made are all for the better. The most important novelty is the adoption of what is known as the Kinematic Posture Control for the suspension.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
AutoExpress

Caterham 170R vs Mazda MX-5: 2022 group test review

The past two years have been extremely difficult for all of us. Restrictions put in place to keep us safe during the pandemic have prevented us from travelling where we want, meeting the people we’d like, or simply having fun the way we used to. If it feels like...
CARS
topgear.com

The mildly updated Mazda MX-5 now comes with something called KPC

Not a friendly fried chicken shop, but a piece of technology to make the Five less roly-poly in corners. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Believe it or not, the fourth-gen Mazda MX-5 is entering its seventh...
CARS
villagerpublishing.com

2021 Mazda MX-5 thrilling To Drive

The Mazda MX-5 RF Grand Touring convertible was the test car of the week. The sleek designed sports car is spectacular in appearance and performance. The MX-5 can reach 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and is available in either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. This vehicle featured the six-speed, a very efficient transmission. Great speed efficiency driving on the E-470 freeway in fifth and sixth gears and powerful acceleration. Manual transmission is awkward in city traffic with continual shifting in crowded traffic lanes. I would opt for the automatic transmission for city driving demands.
CARS
Autoblog

Original Mazda MX-5 Miata designer Shunji Tanaka passes

An American, Bob Hall, is credited as the man who took the idea of a British-style two-seat roadster to Mazda and worked on the project for years in order to convince Mazda to follow through and put the car into production. Japanese designer Shunji Tanaka (far left, above) is credited as leading the exterior and interior design of the NA Mazda MX-5 Miata that has launched car lovers' dreams and racing careers for the past 33 years. Tanaka died earlier this month, a Facebook post by a close friend saying, "I'm so sorry to announce that Mr. Tanaka, the Chief Designer of NA MX-5 has passed away on Dec. 12th at the age of 75." The post says Tanaka's last words were, "I have no regret in my life." If that last part is true, it is justified. After doing work on Mazdas like the Miata and Mazda 929, Kawasaki poached Tanaka to design motorcycles. There, he added two-wheelers like the Z1000, ZX6R, ZX10R, and Z750 to his resume.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Is MotorBiscuit’s Car of the Year Winner

Deciding on MotorBiscuit’s Car of the Year was a tough decision. Each one of the finalists had something (or many things) that made them special and worthwhile. However, at the end of all, only one of the best cars of the year had enough of that special sauce to spark our team’s hearts. The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is MotorBiscuit’s Car of the Year winner!
CARS
torquenews.com

Why American Buyers Really Don’t Want the Lightweight 990S Mazda MX-5 “Miata”

Here’s why the special lightweight 990S Roadster offered only in Japan is not what most American Miata buyers would want. Mazda is offering a new lightweight 2022 Roadster 990S trim in the Japanese market. Saying “lightweight” to a Miata fan is like saying “squirrel” to a dog. Therefore, many publications have highlighted the innate awesomeness of having a Miata a.k.a. Roadster that is lighter - even though they haven't driven it. If it is lighter it must mean that it is more fun to drive and faster, right? Wrong. At least in this case.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

In Japan, Father Christmas Drives A Mazda MX-5 Miata

Think of the happiest car you can, and you'll likely think of the Mazda MX-5 Miata. It's almost impossible to see the smiling face on any of the four generations and not grin broadly at the sight. But that's not the only way the Miata brings joy to people's lives. In Japan, cheerfulness of a different kind is spread around this time every year, as an army of Miata-driving Santas spreads Christmas cheer to Japanese children. That's because the Mazda Roadster Club of Japan has made a tradition out of decking their cars with tinsel and decorations and taking local kids out for a drive as the cars parade through the streets.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Acura MDX Type S Costs $73,095 Fully Loaded

The 2022 Acura MDX Type S will arrive at dealerships starting next week with a starting price of $67,745. An Advanced Package is available for an additional $5,350 and adds several interior niceties. It's powered by the same 355-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 as the TLX Type S sedan. Acura recently...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 BMW M LMDh, 2023 Lotus Emira, 2023 Maserati MC20 convertible: Today's Car News

BMW M has provided a teasing look at the design of its new LMDh sports prototype race car set to compete in the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship. It's clear the new racer features elements inspired by the design of BMW's V12 LMR, the car that secured the automaker's first and only overall victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in 1999.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

55K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy