‘Adam Thielen will likely be out 1-3 weeks’ — Dr. Matt Provencher on Thielen’s ankle injury in Week 16

By Al Lindsey
 2 days ago

Dr. Matt Provencher shares his prognosis for...

Daily Norseman

Report: Adam Thielen undergoes season-ending ankle surgery

UPDATE: The team has just announced that Thielen has been placed on injured reserve. The news is coming in fast and furious this morning for the Minnesota Vikings, and this is one that nobody is going to want to hear. According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, star wide receiver...
NFL
kduz.com

Thielen’s season likely over, placed on IR

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have had one of those nail-biter seasons. There’s not much left to chew on with their chance of making the playoffs now in low-percentage territory. The math problem won’t be any easier to solve without Adam Thielen. The venerable wide receiver was placed on injured reserve with a sprained ankle. The only way he could return this season would be with the Vikings playing deep into January. Thielen leads the Vikings with 10 touchdowns. They play at Green Bay on Sunday night.
NFL
The Spun

Dalvin Cook Reacts To The Adam Thielen Injury News

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that the Minnesota Vikings placed wide receiver Adam Thielen on Injured Reserve. According to multiple reports, Thielen underwent season-ending ankle surgery. The star wide receiver returned to the starting lineup last weekend after battling through an ankle injury. Unfortunately, he re-injured his ankle...
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Blockbuster Trade Suggestion For Steelers

If this is Aaron Rodgers’ final season with the Green Bay Packers, there’ll be plenty of teams calling Brian Gutekunst to see what he wants in return for the three-time MVP. During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum stated his case as...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
Boston Herald

4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Allen Robinson’s plan to return against the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers’ nagging toe injury

The Chicago Bears on Thursday continued preparation for the Green Bay Packers with more positive news on the health front: Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson practiced again and said he expects to play Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Here are four things we learned at Halas Hall. 1. It has...
AARON RODGERS
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL

