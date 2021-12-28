ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Does Texas have enough PCR tests for the omicron surge?

By Maggie Glynn
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qqj6_0dX47QbY00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As the omicron variant continues spreading amidst a busy holiday season, Texans are trying to get their hands on at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and noticing empty shelves.

“I have been looking online for more than a week trying everything and there’s nothing at any pharmacies,” Austin resident Sharon Gamble said Monday, waiting for a test from Nomi Health on Monday.

The lack of available at-home tests at local pharmacies gives health experts some hope, as people are heeding the advice doctors have been repeating for weeks.

“On one level, we in health care and public health are certainly in a strange sort of way, pleased to hear there’s a difficulty finding tests because it tells us folks are getting tested for screening purposes. Yes, they’re also regrettably testing themselves because they are falling ill. But they’re following the guidelines,” said Dr. Mark Casanova, on the Texas Medical Association’s COVID-19 Task Force.

TMA explained the rapid home tests are meant more for precautionary screening, like many wanted ahead of holiday visits.

“It is difficult to find tests in the timeframe that individual desires results. So the simplest way to explain that is, if one way to Christmas Eve, to consider getting tested for a family gathering on Christmas day, it was probably too late to get particularly the rapid antigen or at home tests that we can now buy at the grocery store or at our local pharmacy,” Dr. Casanova said.

The more reliable PCR tests, which the state tracks, are meant more for diagnostic purposes for those who are showing symptoms, or have had close exposures. They’re not as convenient, though, and require patience.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the state’s supply of PCR tests is fine.

“The more reliable PCR tests, which the state tracks, are meant more for diagnostic purposes for those who are showing symptoms, or have had close exposures,” a DSHS spokesperson said Monday.

“We haven’t heard of widespread issues accessing testing through the public health or health care systems. We continue to make testing available to schools via the school testing partnership with TEA, and in checking with our colleagues at TDEM, they don’t have any outstanding State of Texas Assistance Requests for testing support for our local partners,” DSHS continued.

The current data DSHS is reporting shows something hopeful, as well.

Monday, the state’s positivity rate sat at 21%, which is 5% higher than August 25, the day Texas had 13,732 COVID patients in hospitals. But today, the state is reporting only 3,965 COVID patients in hospitals.

“What we’re seeing with the omicron variant, and with matching that with vaccination, is less severe cases. So whereas before we could look at an increase positivity, and very predictably track that increase hospitalizations, increase ICU admissions, and then ultimately increase deaths, we may not see that unfold with omicron. I emphasize may, because we’re still watching this very closely,” Dr. Casanova explained.

The Governor’s office also issued a statement Monday, explaining the Governor has recently met with the state’s top doctor, Dr. John Hellerstedt, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, to discuss the state’s current response and preparation.

“As we have with each variant and surge, we continue monitoring the situation and actively responding to combat COVID and keep Texans safe. The best defense against this virus is the COVID vaccines, and we continue to strongly encourage all eligible Texans to get vaccinated,” Renae Eze, spokesperson with the Governor’s office, said Monday.

Dr. Casanova is hoping Texans continue to be precautious ahead of New Year’s Eve, as well.

“We tend to gather much larger social gatherings in New Year’s Eve, as opposed to Christmas,” he said. “So with that, there’s a greater possibility of viral spread, this thing is spreading like wildfire. So if you are going to engage in those activities, and you can come by a rapid antigen test, we would definitely encourage you to self-test yourself.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

163 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday no new COVID-19 related deaths. The Health District also reported Thursday 163 new COVID-19 cases in the county. bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 23,572. There have been 468 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
City
Austin, TX
Texoma's Homepage

COVID numbers increase at TJJD facilities

AUSTIN / MART, Texas – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has released an update related to COVID-19. 37 youth have tested positive for COVID-19 since our previous release, on December 23: 18 youth at the McLennan County campus tested positive on December 25 18 youth at the McLennan County campus tested positive on December 26 […]
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Omicron#Weather#Covid#Texans#Nomi Health#Tma#Dsh
Texoma's Homepage

One death, 65 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday, December 28, 2021, one new COVID-19 related death. The person was in their 70’s and their vaccination status will be provided in the weekly COVID report. First US death related to omicron variant reported in Harris County, Texas  The Health District also […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Texoma's Homepage

SURVEY: Who are the unvaccinated?

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the results of its latest Household Pulse Survey to break down the raw numbers of people who remain unvaccinated. According to the CDC, they represent about 15% of Americans—and of those, about 42% reported that they “don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine.” The CDC’s COVID tracker […]
EDUCATION
Texoma's Homepage

1 death, 86 new COVID-19 cases reported, ending the week of December 24

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Monday, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported one more death related to COVID-19. This report comes as a continuation of last week’s numbers that were postponed during Christmas. The death reported for Thursday, patient aged in their 60s, brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

String of deaths among Texas National Guardsmen deployed at southern border stirs up questions

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A string of recent deaths among Texas National Guardsmen deployed as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star is stirring up questions about the mission. The governor has repeatedly emphasized the importance of these soldiers on our southern border, meant to help respond to the surge in migrants this year. Tuesday, […]
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

New state law bans chaining dogs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Animal rights activists say dogs in Texas will be safer in the new year, when Senate Bill 5, otherwise known as the Safe Outdoor Dog’s Act, goes into effect. Imagine living your entire life at the end of a chain often with no food or water in reach, and no shelter, that’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy