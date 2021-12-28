ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Argument blows up over decorations on Christmas Eve

By Larry Statser, Dylan Jimenez
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Christmas season brought no slowdown in the number of family violence and other assault calls police had to respond to over the holiday weekend. In fact, there seemed to be a definite increase in these calls, as well as thefts.

One serious assault on Christmas Eve night was reported to have been sparked because of the lack of cord to tie down blowup decorations.

Just after 8 p.m. Christmas Eve night, police responded to a high-priority assault in the 1800 block of Las Cruces, according to an affidavit.

Officers found a bloody victim, and blood on the carpet where the victim said her mother, Jamie Pannunzio, hit her in the head twice with her fist, then kicked her, and she curled up into a fetal position to avoid more injury.

She said Pannunzio kept hitting her so she ran out the door to try and call 911, but her mother took her phone and used it to hit her in the head again.

The victim said Pannunzio was angry because there was no string to tie down the blowups.

Police say Pannunzio told them the victim caused the injuries to herself.

A witness however told officers that Pannunzio got angry about the blowups and began to beat the victim, and the victim didn’t cause the injuries to herself.

Pannunzio was also arrested in October for assault and resisting arrest.

