5 THINGS TO KNOW: What are some American traditions for ringing in the New Year?

By --Derrick James
McAlester News
 2 days ago

History.com details some American traditions to celebrate the New Year. The world-famous celebration dates back to 1904, when the New York Times relocated to what was then known as Longacre Square and convinced the city to rename the neighborhood in its honor. At the end of the year, the publication’s owner...

Clanton Advertiser

Ringing the New Year in with luck

The start of a new year has been the reason for celebrations for thousands of years. The first record of festivities of New Year are from ancient Babylon, 4,000 years ago. According to The History Channel website, Babylonians celebrated the first new moon following the vernal equinox—a day in late March with an equal amount of sunlight and darkness. The celebration was named Akitu and had religious importance. However, not all New Year traditions have such a logical origin. To celebrate the New Year in modern times, the most iconic tradition is dropping a giant ball in New York City’s Times Square at the stroke of midnight. Millions of people around the world watch the event, which has taken place almost every year since 1907. In Mexico, families walk in circles around the outside of the house at midnight with luggage to say farewell to the “Old Year” leaving. South Africans celebrate the date by throwing old furniture or broken appliances out of the window — an occasion many women around the world can relate to. New Year traditions are endless and found in every country in the world. Cultures hang on superstitions to ensure their good destiny for the coming year, but why superstitions? Some of the world’s most well-known superstitions originated from the best logic and reasoning including those that Americans observe.
Robert Burns
Guy Lombardo
Elite Daily

New Year's Eve In Time Square Will Look A Lot Different This Year

If you’ve been planning to attend the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, you may want to rethink it. New York City is cutting back on its famous celebration amid a recent surge in COVID-19 infections. The 2021 Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop will have a crowd limit of 15,000 people.
mymcr.net

Odd New Year’s traditions

While most of us are still reeling from the effects of Christmas dinner, which came way too soon after that fine Thanksgiving dinner, it is now time to start thinking about another traditional meal for New Year’s Day. Around here folks say if you want to make a lot of coin during 2022, then you must put away as many black-eyed peas as you can. Black-eyed peas symbolize coins, and some cooks will even drop a dime or a quarter in the pot while they’re cooking and whoever ends up with the coin in their bowl will have the most luck of the coming year. Just add a couple of ladles of some black-eyed peas, flavored with ham hock, fatback, or sausage of course, over a bowl of steaming hot rice to create a dish that helped make the South famous: “Hoppin’ John”. My Aunt Shirley’s recipe calls for adding a couple of spoons of chow-chow on top. Good eatin’.
WHYY

Ringing in the new year with music, Mummers, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

A vaccination card is now as important as a credit/debit card when you head to Philadelphia restaurants. As of Jan. 3, they will be required for all venues that serve food — including catering halls, sports arenas, and movie theaters. (Grocery stores are one exception.) For the first two weeks of the mandate, a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 24 hours will also be accepted.
Fast Company

Doctors have dehumanized Black people for centuries. This illustrator believes art could help

If you crack open a medical textbook, chances are every illustration inside will be of a Caucasian person. Chidiebere Ibe, a 25-year-old Nigerian medical illustrator and first-year medical student, always thought it was bizarre that the public health pamphlets he received growing up showed only images of white bodies. “There would be an illustration of measles and it would be on Caucasian skin,” he tells me. “These were being handed out to a Nigerian population. Our skin is Black.”
Popculture

ABC Makes Decision on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special Amid Times Square Restrictions

ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year's Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.
The Guardian

Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman review – vigilant, truthful

From the moment Amanda Gorman started to speak at President Biden’s inauguration, on 20 January, the effect was spellbinding. A graceful young woman in a brilliant yellow suit, speaking to millions – she seemed like sunshine itself, bathing the audience in her light. That performance of her poem, The Hill We Climb, had star quality – and her words, pressing for national unity and reconciliation, soared. The sentiments might not have been out of the ordinary but their delivery was. “The new dawn blooms as we free it./For there is always light,/ If only we’re brave enough to see it./If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
Variety

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance Due to Positive COVID Test

LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams: Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held In Times Square Following New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Wednesday that his swearing-in ceremony will take place on Saturday morning in Times Square, shortly after the New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration. The move comes after Adams last week canceled the swearing-in ceremony at 3,000-seat Kings Theatre in Brooklyn due to the surge of COVID-19 cases hitting the greater New York City area. Adams will be sworn in as the 110th Mayor of New York City by the city clerk, and said he will use his family’s Bible to take the oath of office. “Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year...
