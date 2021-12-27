ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

"Super Tuna" by Jin gets its own documentary on YouTube

By hereitgoes
allkpop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Super Tuna," produced, written, and performed by Jin, is an absolute viral sensation these days. Recently it has surpassed PSY's record of staying #1 on the Worldwide Youtube Music Category for 16 days. All the news channels reported the success of the song. Mascots and popular bloggers are joining the challenge...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul to open her own YouTube channel

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul will be opening her own YouTube channel. On December 20th, the MAMAMOO member surprised fans with a teaser of her YouTube channel on the group's official social media account. According to the revealed teaser, Moon Byul will be launching her YouTube channel later today on December 20 at 8 PM KST.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
allkpop.com

"Super Tuna" by Jin gets played on many popular Korean radio programs

"Super Tuna" wave has been taking over the world for the past two weeks. The song and its dance are everywhere: from TikTok trends to clubs and news. Jin, who is the creator (producer, writer, choreographer, lyricist) of the viral sensation, definitely didn't expect the song to be loved this much by people of all ages.
MUSIC
Vulture

Well, YouTube TV Just Removed All Its Disney-Owned Channels

Uh-oh, the girls are fighting again. Channels owned by Disney — including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, Freeform, National Geographic and more — have disappeared from Google’s YouTube TV after months of failed negotiations. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired, and their channels are no longer available on YouTube TV,” YouTube TV confirmed in a blog post statement. “We will be decreasing our monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99, while this content remains off of our platform.” The streaming service added that it will continue to advocate for its customers in hopes of restoring the content that’s been lost. In the meantime, it noted that customers could consider purchasing the Disney Bundle for access to a limited amount of Disney content (the $13.99/month bundle offers Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu on-demand with ads). Meanwhile, Disney issued a statement of its own to Variety, claiming that YouTube TV “declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions” and that Disney is ready to quickly “reach an equitable agreement” in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Psy
SFist

This SF-Invented Toy is Getting Its Own Animated TV Series

Fidget toy the Tangle was invented in 1980 here in the city, and 250 million units sold later, will be anthropomorphized into the the star of an upcoming animated children’s television show. A twisty toy called the Tangle was invented here in San Francisco in 1980, and has since...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
allkpop.com

JUNNY and Jay B drop lyrics music video for collaboration single 'nostalgia'

JUNNY and Jay B's new collaboration song is out now!. On December 27, JUNNY released the single album 'nostalgia,' including the title track of the same name featuring Jay B. The song "nostalgia" is inspired by JUNNY's experience as a Canada-raised singer-songwriter/producer who has spent the past few years living and working out of Korea.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

P1Harmony's Theo dances to 'That'$ Money' in track video for 'DISHARMONY: Find Out'

P1Harmony continues to count down until their latest release!. On December 27 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group unveiled a track video for "That'$ Money," a song off of their upcoming 3rd mini album 'DISHARMONY: Find Out.' In the teaser, member Theo puts on a solo dance performance, following the groove of the song against the backdrop of a cool urban setting.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuna Fishing#Youtube Music#Documentary#Supertuna#Tiktok#Super Tuna#Seokjin
allkpop.com

#1YearWithChristmasLove trends #1 worldwide as fans celebrate the first anniversary of Jimin's song with donations, animal adoptions and café events

On December 24, 2020, Jimin surprised fans when he released 'Christmas Love' to cheer them up during the holidays. In his statement about the song, he mentioned the tough times that people were experiencing worldwide and that he wanted the song to be a source of refreshment, even if it would be just for a short while.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT 127 drop 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' MV teaser

NCT 127 have dropped the music video teaser for their "Sticker" remix. The MV teaser reveals a preview of the 'Will Not Fear' remix for the NCT unit's popular track. The "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)" is the latest release from the 'iScreaM' project by SM Entertainment EDM label 'ScreaM Records', which features global DJs and producers who participate in releasing remix singles of SM artists' music.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Super Junior's Kyuhyun sings 'Love Beyond Words' for 'Soundtrack #1' OST

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has dropped his single "Love Beyond Words". "Love Beyond Words" is the first release from the 'Soundtrack #1' OST. The drama, slated to premiere in 2022, is about rookie photographer Han Sun Woo (played by Hyungsik) and his longtime friend Lee Eun Soo (Han Seo Hwi), who's a lyricist. The two friends live together for 2 weeks due to circumstances, and their friendship slowly develops into a romance.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
allkpop.com

The K-pop celebrities who made TC Candler's 'The Most Beautiful Faces of 2021' list

Netizens are gathering their attention to see which K-pop celebrities made this year's 'The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021' by TC Candler. TC Candler has been annually releasing the list of the most beautiful faces around the world in collaboration with The Independent Critics since 1990. Every year, celebrities from all over the world have been selected to be on this list. With the increase in popularity of K-pop and K-dramas, more and more celebrities in Korea have made the list over the last few years.
WORLD
tvtechnology.com

ABC Owned Stations to Offer Documentaries on Hulu

NEW YORK—The ABC Owned Television Stations group has announced that it is expanding its true-crime and "Unsolved" slate and will start to make them available on Hulu on Dec. 21. The station group's slate of documentaries highlights greed, murder and a mysterious disappearance, produced by 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia, ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston...
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

Korean dating reality show 'Single's Inferno' triggers heated discussion about "pale skin" between international viewers and Korean netizens

There is a new Korean reality show that is garnering much attention from many viewers worldwide. The new Netflix original series 'Single's Inferno' bring single young men and women to an island from which they can only escape once they find their mate. These attractive and young individuals cannot reveal their occupation or their age and must compete with one another to find love.
TV & VIDEOS
Cult of Mac

Get a lifetime of streaming documentaries and VPN protection at 87% off

If you’ve run out of great new TV series and films to stream, we’ve found the ultimate deal. Right now, you can grab a MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service & KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription on sale for just $249. That’s an 87% discount off the combined regular price...
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

fromis_9 wait for a 'Midnight Guest' in concept trailer

Fromis_9 have revealed their concept trailer for 'Midnight Guest'. In the concept trailer, fromis_9 watch out for an unexpected guest at night. 'Midnight Guest' is the girl group's fourth mini album set to drop on January 17 KST. Check out fromis_9's 'Midnight Guest' concept trailer above, and stay tuned for...
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

2021's Best 'OUT NOW' special shows

Naver NOW has gifted us with the best special programs all of 2021! All types of artists have graced the OUT NOW stage, and every single one has brought their own flavor. These special shows include exclusive performances, chats with fans, engaging games, and unique surprises. To recap 2021, we're listing off 5 Naver NOW special shows that you have to check out before the year ends. In no particular order, they are:
BEAUTY & FASHION
allkpop.com

The favorite K-Pop artists picked by Koreans in their 20s

Which artist has been chosen as the most favorite artist picked by Gen Z, who are in their twenties in 2021?. reported on December 28, "Melon Charts compiled the list of favorite artists and songs chosen by men and women in their teens and twenties based on the data collected from January q to November 12 of this year."
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy