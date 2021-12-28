ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

COVID-19 testing sites in Orange County reach capacity as testing demand increases

By Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAC3h_0dX46tyI00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With COVID-19 cases on the rise and a shortage of at-home test kits, both Orange County testing sites reached capacity before 3 p.m. on Monday.

On Monday, Orange County opened the testing site at Econ Soccer Complex to alleviate some of the strain from Barnett Park.

However, Econ faced the same issues as Barnet Park, with long lines of people waiting to get tested.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Denis Serrano said he got to the complex right before it opened in the morning, yet he still had to wait more than three hours to get a test.

“It’s really frustrating but you’ve just got to do it,” Serrano said. “Given the fact that there is a new variant, there is a lot of travel because of the holidays and this is something they should have forseen, you know. I just wish there was more preparation for something like this.”

The county says it is prepared and is testing about 200 people an hour.

The problem they are facing is the increase in demand.

“Once you’re in the park, the wait is only about 30 minutes, so I’m very happy with the pace we’re moving, we’re serving people as quickly as possible,” said Econ Soccer Complex Site Manager Delisa Craig.

The county expects to serve more than 1,000 people a day,

In order to help move things along smoothly, Craig asks people to register for an appointment at home.

Although it’s not required, preregistration would help the line move faster.

Another suggestion is to get there early in the morning to guarantee you’ll get a test.

Once the waiting time surpasses the time left for the site to stay open, they will turn you away.

“Do plan to get here early. I would not suggest coming at 3 or 4 o’clock because you’re likely not going to be able to be seen with waits like this,” Craig said.

Econ Complex and Barnett Park are both reopening at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Read: Coronavirus symptom checker: Does a cough mean omicron, a cold or the flu?

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida sees spike in COVID cases as hospitalizations rise

MIAMI — (AP) — Florida is seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections as the omicron variant rages through the state. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 58,000 new cases for Wednesday and revised its tallies to add thousands of cases to the daily counts of previous days, setting new pandemic records.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orange County, FL
Health
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Econ Soccer Complex Site#Econ Complex#Omicron
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Recall alert: Cream puffs recalled due to metal fragments

Certain cream puffs made earlier this month are being recalled because of the possibility of metal fragments, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. In a news release Wednesday, the FDA stated that Poppies International Inc. of Battleboro, North Carolina, is recalling certain cream puffs that were made from Dec. 7 through Dec. 10, 2021, because of the metal fragments.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
68K+
Followers
79K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy