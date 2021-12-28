COVID-19 testing sites in Orange County reach capacity as testing demand increases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With COVID-19 cases on the rise and a shortage of at-home test kits, both Orange County testing sites reached capacity before 3 p.m. on Monday.

On Monday, Orange County opened the testing site at Econ Soccer Complex to alleviate some of the strain from Barnett Park.

However, Econ faced the same issues as Barnet Park, with long lines of people waiting to get tested.

Denis Serrano said he got to the complex right before it opened in the morning, yet he still had to wait more than three hours to get a test.

“It’s really frustrating but you’ve just got to do it,” Serrano said. “Given the fact that there is a new variant, there is a lot of travel because of the holidays and this is something they should have forseen, you know. I just wish there was more preparation for something like this.”

The county says it is prepared and is testing about 200 people an hour.

The problem they are facing is the increase in demand.

“Once you’re in the park, the wait is only about 30 minutes, so I’m very happy with the pace we’re moving, we’re serving people as quickly as possible,” said Econ Soccer Complex Site Manager Delisa Craig.

The county expects to serve more than 1,000 people a day,

In order to help move things along smoothly, Craig asks people to register for an appointment at home.

Although it’s not required, preregistration would help the line move faster.

Another suggestion is to get there early in the morning to guarantee you’ll get a test.

Once the waiting time surpasses the time left for the site to stay open, they will turn you away.

“Do plan to get here early. I would not suggest coming at 3 or 4 o’clock because you’re likely not going to be able to be seen with waits like this,” Craig said.

Econ Complex and Barnett Park are both reopening at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

