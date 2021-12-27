Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Inactive for MNF

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The NFL season is winding to a close. While some teams are ready to push on to the playoffs, others are already working out offseason plans. Some of those plans will involve changes at the quarterback position as a number of starting signal-callers could lose their jobs this offseason. Trades...
Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
Three search warrants have been issued for the social media accounts for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The crime being investigated is reportedly indecent assault. According the Houston Chronicle, the search warrants were signed by a judge in October to collect data from Watson’s Instagram and Cash App usage.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has said virtually nothing in public about his ongoing legal cases involving allegations of sexual assault. But now, via his agent David Mulugheta, we get an impression of where Watson's thinking is the proceedings slowly continue to play out. "Super confident.''. The Texans quarterback, and...
Former Illinois and New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday shortly after being taken into custody by authorities in Alabama. A husband and father of two, Foster was 31 years old. An official at the Pickens County, Alabama, Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office would not comment on...
After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
The Las Vegas Raiders will be hiring a new head coach to replace Jon Gruden and according to reports, four candidates are already in play. According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are expected to look at multiple head coaching candidates, including Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Gus Bradley, Rich Bisaccia, according to league sources.
This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
Police recently released new information surrounding the death of former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. A friend found the 33-year-old dead at his home on Thursday. Police in Roswell, Georgia, got a call Thursday night of a reported cardiac arrest. The caller said they found Demaryius Thomas unconscious...
When news of Carson Wentz landing on the COVID-19 list came out, fans started talking about potential replacements. Unsurprisingly, one of the names brought up was retired Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck. Besides, at just 32 years old and a couple of years rest, it seems Luck is the best...
The Indianapolis Colts found themselves in a need of a quarterback after Carson Wentz tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Naturally, the conversations drifted back to a former franchise player and former No. 1 overall pick, Andrew Luck. Luck played for the Colts for seven years and established himself as...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, whose quiet demeanor belied a burning desire to achieve what he routinely called "everyday greatness," has died at age 33, according to police. Roswell, Georgia, police said Thursday night that Thomas was found dead in his home. Preliminary reports, according...
Titans -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) The Dolphins went out against a depleted Saints team — in New Orleans — and they executed. They’ve gone from 1-7 to 8-7 and have become the only NFL team in history to have both a seven-game losing streak and a seven-game winning streak in the same season.
Projected to have nearly $58 million in cap space ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season, it should come as no surprise that the Indianapolis Colts continue to be bandied about as an ideal landing spot for a number of star veterans that could be on the move, either via trade or free agency.
On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
