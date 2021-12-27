Patriots' Matthew Judon: Lands on COVID list

One Boston fan’s prayers weren’t answered, but that didn’t stop Matthew Judon from having a little fun on Twitter. The Patriots linebacker was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, putting his status for New England’s Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in doubt.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
The NFL season is winding to a close. While some teams are ready to push on to the playoffs, others are already working out offseason plans. Some of those plans will involve changes at the quarterback position as a number of starting signal-callers could lose their jobs this offseason. Trades...
Former Illinois and New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday shortly after being taken into custody by authorities in Alabama. A husband and father of two, Foster was 31 years old. An official at the Pickens County, Alabama, Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office would not comment on...
As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
If the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t want to replace Ben Roethlisberger in the weak 2022 NFL quarterback draft, they could look to trade for one of these savvy Pro Bowl-caliber veterans. The Pittsburgh Steelers may end up replacing Ben Roethlisberger by way of trade this offseason. No, this doesn’t involve...
Just moments ago, we passed along the report that the Jacksonville Jaguars have requested permission to interview a pair of coordinators from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now they have reportedly done the same to the Dallas Cowboys. According to reports, the Jags have requested to interview Cowboys DC Dan...
Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
One of the hardest parts of sustained NFL success is retaining top assistant coaches. On Tuesday, news came down that the Jaguars reached out to the Cowboys about coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn. During Mike McCarthy’s presser, Dallas’ head coach addressed the potential interest in members of his staff....
The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently searching for a new head coach, as it didn’t quite work out with Urban Meyer. Jacksonville has already reached out to several candidates in their search, one of them being Dan Quinn. However, the current defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys has other plans.
The San Francisco 49ers had a tough break in Week 16. Not only did they lose their Thursday night matchup against the Tennessee Titans, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a pretty nasty thumb injury. According to CBS Sports, Garoppolo’s injury is the result of him being sacked late in the first half.
The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
Three search warrants have been issued for the social media accounts for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to a report from Nicole Hensley of the Houston Chronicle, the three search warrants were signed by a judge in October to collect data from Watson’s Instagram and Cash App usage.
