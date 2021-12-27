ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Has sprain, fracture in thumb

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Garoppolo sustained a UCL tear and fracture in his right thumb during Thursday's 20-17 loss at Tennessee, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Garoppolo's injury is gaining more clarity by...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
All49ers

Kyle Shanahan Explains Why Trey Lance is Ready to Start

Jimmy Garoppolo has a chipped bone and a torn ligament in his right thumb, according to reports, and could miss the 49ers upcoming game against the Houston Texans, and maybe the rest of the season. If Garoppolo doesn't play, then Trey Lance will start his second career game. Here's what...
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s strong Trey Lance statement after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

It looks like head coach Kyle Shanahan is convinced Trey Lance is ready to start for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have been hit by another major injury blow after it was revealed that Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb injury. While Shanahan did not indicate the severity of the issue, recent reports highlighted that he had a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb–which is clearly more significant than just a sprained thumb.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Texans: George Kittle has a lot of confidence in Trey Lance but expects Jimmy Garoppolo to play

49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle joined 95.7 The Game on Wednesday and shared his thoughts on each quarterback heading into Sunday's matchup. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a right thumb injury that kept him off the practice field Wednesday, and his status for Sunday is in doubt. Per multiple reports, Garoppolo was hoping to test out the thumb on the practice field, but shortly after warming up he walked off the practice field.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
KGO

QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'confident' he can play through thumb injury as San Francisco 49ers look to cl...

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- It's still unclear whether San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will play through his right thumb injury Sunday against the Houston Texans. But if he has his way, Garoppolo will be in his usual starting spot in a game the 8-7 Niners must have in their pursuit of an NFC playoff spot. He said Wednesday he "definitely" has a chance to play against the Texans.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Update On Trey Lance

It’s been over a month since San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance saw so much as a snap on an NFL Sunday. But recent events could put an end to that little streak. Speaking to the meda on Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Lance could...
NFL
Sporting News

Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: 49ers QB suffers thumb injury, considered questionable for Texans game

Jimmy Garoppolo injured his right thumb during the 49ers' Thursday night game vs. the Titans, leaving his status for San Francisco's Week 17 contest (and beyond) uncertain. Garoppolo was sacked during the second quarter of the 20-17 loss to the Titans, and the 49ers believed that he had suffered a right thumb sprain. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that it's "a more significant injury."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Adam Schefter
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Fracture#American Football#Ucl#Espn#Nfl Network#Texans
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy