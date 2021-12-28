ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Night Football: Terron Armstead is inactive

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saints can’t catch a break. They have 22 players on their COVID-19 reserve list, including their top two quarterbacks, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian. Their inactive list has only one...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

