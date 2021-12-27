Police Chiefs Concerned Over Lack Of Space For Juvenile Offenders In Allegheny County

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people have been arrested for elder abuse in Forward Township. Police said this is a horrible case of abuse and neglect. According to the criminal complaint, the daughter of the 76-year-old victim realized something was off after she tried calling her mother several times on Thanksgiving and did not get an answer. After getting to her mom’s house, police said the woman reported the victim was lying on a couch in her own urine and feces. Police have charged Lori and Nicholas Giacomelli, who police say were in charge of the victim’s care and well-being. Lori is the victim’s ex-daughter-in-law and lived with her in a home with her son, Nicholas, according to the criminal complaint. Police said they both admitted to not bathing the victim, possibly for years. Police said Lori was also in charge of the victim’s finances and used her money for gas, groceries and auto parts. The 76-year-old woman is in the hospital, suffering from COVID-19, lice and pneumonia, among other things. Both have been charged with neglect of care for a dependent person. A third person is also expected to be charged in the coming days.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO