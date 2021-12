Contra Costa County announced Monday it will require first responders and workers in homeless shelters to verify they’ve received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The county’s health services department said the requirement applies within the county to law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who work in or may respond to emergency calls at high-risk facilities such as hospitals, jails, nursing, or congregate care facilities, as well as all workers in homeless shelters.

