Robert Karwin will support you in personal injury cases

A personal injury occurs due to the negligent actions of someone else. When a personal injury occurs, the victim has the right to file a claim, or even a lawsuit, against the party responsible for the injury. The personal injury claim is filed so that the accident victim can get compensation for the damages caused by the accident. Those damages could be economic losses like medical bills, repair or replacement costs for damaged property, lost wages, and more. However, you should not ignore the non-economic losses as well, such as pain and suffering, anxiety, depression, and whatever negative emotions that are caused by the accident.

9 DAYS AGO