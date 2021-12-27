ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings Place RG Oli Udoh on COVID List, Dakota Dozier May Have to Start vs. Packers

The Vikings may have to start their third right guard in as many weeks when they travel to take on the Packers with their slim postseason hopes on the line this weekend.

Last week, they placed Mason Cole on injured reserve with a hyperextended elbow. That forced Oli Udoh — who opened the season as the starter — to return to the lineup against the Rams, and he struggled mightily in his matchup with Aaron Donald. Now Udoh has been placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

Udoh is vaccinated, so he'll have a chance to be cleared before Sunday's game if he's asymptomatic and can test negative twice, 24 hours apart. But even vaccinated players have frequently missed a game this season when going on the list, so the Vikings may need to turn to another option at RG in Green Bay.

Their options if Udoh can't go are Dakota Dozier, rookie Wyatt Davis, and perhaps tackle Blake Brandel. Dozier is presumably the favorite, as the veteran started all 16 games last season at left guard. Despite grading out as one of the worst starting offensive linemen in the NFL, the Vikings kept him on the field for reasons that are difficult to know. They must value his experience and knowledge of their run-blocking scheme.

Davis has seemingly been buried on the depth chart ever since being selected in the third round out of Ohio State. He's been inactive for almost every game this season and appears to have a long way to go before coaches trust him to play, so it would be surprising if he gets the nod on Sunday. Brandel is also unlikely since he's a tackle, but the Vikings like him a lot, so it's worth throwing out there.

Udoh joins Dalvin Cook, Sean Mannion, and Rashod Hill on the COVID list.

