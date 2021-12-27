ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

3 Stanley Cup Dark Horse Bets Ahead of NHL Season Restart

By Iain MacMillan
 2 days ago

The NHL shut down its season for a week due to a COVID-19 outbreak across the league, but it's set to get things rolling against on Tuesday, December 28th. Three games are set to take place on the first day back in action, including a rematch of last year's Stanley Cup...

CBS LA

Kings Set To Resume Play Tuesday Evening Following Three Coronavirus Postponements

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Kings are scheduled to resume play Tuesday evening by playing host to the Vegas Golden Knights in their first game at the renamed Crypto.com Arena following three coronavirus-related postponements. The game is also the Kings’ first game under the arena’s revised health and safety guidelines. All fans age 2 and over are required to present either proof of full vaccination (two weeks since the final dose) or a negative COVID-19 test within one day of the game for an antigen test or two days for a PCR test before entering the arena. The game will...
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
williamsonhomepage.com

Josi added to COVID protocol as Predators restart season

The Nashville Predators aren’t out of the woods quite yet with their COVID-19 outbreak. Although Ryan Johansen, Mikael Granlund, Philip Tomasino, Nick Cousins, Mark Borowiecki, Ben Harpur, Matt Luff and Michael McCarron have returned from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the Predators placed captain Roman Josi, and centers Colton Sissons and Tommy Novak in protocol on Monday.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
nbcsportsedge.com

NHL Bets for Dec. 28

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. The NHL is scheduled to return to action...
snntv.com

Lightning win Stanley Cup rematch with Montreal

TAMPA (SNN-TV) - A Stanley Cup rematch took place last night, as the Lightning welcomed the Canadiens to Amalie Arena following the holiday break. Ondrej Palat scored 36 seconds into overtime after Tampa Bay teammate Corey Perry tied it late in the third period, and the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens, 5-4.
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
