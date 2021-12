Greetings folks, we’re just two days away from ringing in a new year. It’s highly unlikely that anything significant happens in this brief intermission between the holidays and 2022 starting up, so if you can, take it nice and easy as we wind down the final days from the calendar. If your job for some reason is trying to operate during this distorted time period, you have my sincerest condolences.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO