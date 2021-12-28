Pittsfield announces Christmas tree pickup schedule

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) — The city of Pittsfield recently announced its 2021 Christmas tree pickup schedule.

According to a statement from officials in Pittsfield, a breakdown of the schedule includes the following dates:

The week of January 3, Casella will pick up trees on Monday and Friday routes.

The week of January 10, Casella will pick up along the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday routes.

The week of January 17, Casella will resume tree collection with Monday and Friday routes.

The week of January 24, Casella will pick up trees according to the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday routes.

Residents of the city looking for more information are asked to call (413) 499-9330 .

