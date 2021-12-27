ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Listed as questionable Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Okoro (conditioning) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game at New...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Cleveland's Isaac Okoro (conditioning) active on Tuesday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (conditioning) will play in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Okoro will return to the court after a three-game absence for health protocol and conditioning reasons. In a matchup against a Pelicans' team ranked 24th in defensive rating, our models project Okoro to score 17.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,600.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
CBS Sports

LeBron James weighs in on retirement ahead of 37th birthday: 'I know I'm on the other side of the hill'

You wouldn't know LeBron James was in his 19th NBA season just by looking at the numbers. He's currently averaging 27.6 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers—the most he's scored in a season since putting up 29.7 points per game for the 2009-10 Cleveland Cavaliers—and he's doing it with an effective field goal percentage of 58.6 percent, his highest total as a Laker. He's averaging more steals than he has since he left the Miami Heat and more blocks than he has since that first stint in Cleveland. If you didn't know any better, you'd say this is just another season of peak LeBron.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Bradley Beal News

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was one of a few players who was outspoken about his decision to not get a COVID-19 vaccine. However, his status reportedly changed recently. According to a Tuesday report from Ava Wallace of The Washington...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adam Thielen News

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made his return to the field on Sunday after missing two games with a high-ankle sprain. Unfortunately, that return for a 30-23 loss to the Rams was short-lived. Thielen aggravated the injury and was clearly struggling throughout the game — finishing the contest with just...
NFL
CBS Boston

Josh Richardson Set To Return, Only Six Celtics Players Ruled Out For Wednesday’s Game Vs. Clippers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are getting a few reinforcements for Wednesday night’s game against the L.A. Clippers. Only six players have been ruled out for the contest, which is a vast improvement for Boston during the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Compare that to last Friday, when 14 players were listed on Boston’s injury report ahead of a Christmas Day matchup with the Bucks. A dozen of those players were in Health & Safety Protocol at the time. That number is now down to six. Unfortunately, star forward Jayson Tatum is among those six players and is set to miss his second...
NBA

