Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Listed as questionable Tuesday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (conditioning) will play in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Okoro will return to the court after a three-game absence for health protocol and conditioning reasons. In a matchup against a Pelicans' team ranked 24th in defensive rating, our models project Okoro to score 17.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,600.
It’s been a little under two weeks since Isaac Okoro was placed into the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and since, a bunch of Cleveland Cavaliers players have entered those. The likes of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler, among others throughout, have been...
Isaiah Thomas was on the receiving end of some bad news of late after the Los Angeles Lakers decided not to renew his 10-day contract with the team. The two-time All-Star will now become a free agent as he hopes to re-join another NBA team in the near future. Thomas...
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
Rockets center Christian Wood hit a fan in the head with a bad pass during a game. The fan was shaken but appeared to be okay. Wood offered her free courtside tickets to a Rockets game afterward. Houston Rockets center Christian Wood wants to make it up to the fan...
You wouldn't know LeBron James was in his 19th NBA season just by looking at the numbers. He's currently averaging 27.6 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers—the most he's scored in a season since putting up 29.7 points per game for the 2009-10 Cleveland Cavaliers—and he's doing it with an effective field goal percentage of 58.6 percent, his highest total as a Laker. He's averaging more steals than he has since he left the Miami Heat and more blocks than he has since that first stint in Cleveland. If you didn't know any better, you'd say this is just another season of peak LeBron.
It’s Year 19 for LeBron James — who has spent more than half of his life in the NBA and turns 37 years old this week — yet the Los Angeles Lakers star continues to play MVP-caliber basketball. On Tuesday, LeBron helped the Lakers snap their five-game...
Prior to the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was one of a few players who was outspoken about his decision to not get a COVID-19 vaccine. However, his status reportedly changed recently. According to a Tuesday report from Ava Wallace of The Washington...
Oklahoma football fans were irate at the ESPN broadcast of the Alamo Bowl when Booger McFarland made a comment about Caleb Williams transferring. Sooners fans watching the Alamo Bowl definitely weren’t thrilled when the broadcast began with a discussion of one of their worst fears. ESPN’s Booger McFarland used...
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made his return to the field on Sunday after missing two games with a high-ankle sprain. Unfortunately, that return for a 30-23 loss to the Rams was short-lived. Thielen aggravated the injury and was clearly struggling throughout the game — finishing the contest with just...
After months of speculating about who would reach the College Football Playoff, it's time to finally play the games. No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, while No. 2 Michigan faces No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl. They're two fantastic matchups with several different storylines threaded throughout the respective games.
A Bulls storyline during the dark days of their rebuild is coming full circle. Chicago will sign forward/center Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported Wednesday afternoon
BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are getting a few reinforcements for Wednesday night’s game against the L.A. Clippers. Only six players have been ruled out for the contest, which is a vast improvement for Boston during the team’s COVID-19 outbreak.
Compare that to last Friday, when 14 players were listed on Boston’s injury report ahead of a Christmas Day matchup with the Bucks. A dozen of those players were in Health & Safety Protocol at the time. That number is now down to six.
Unfortunately, star forward Jayson Tatum is among those six players and is set to miss his second...
Defending MEAC champion Norfolk State is off to a 9-4 start, 6-4 vs. Div. I competition as the league heads for a not-so-certain conference schedule.
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The PC Friars capped off a perfect 6-0 record in the month of December on Wednesday night. Sporting retro uniforms — all whites with yellow trim and lettering — the 21st ranked team in the nation knocked off No. 15 Seton Hall 70-65. Noah Horchler paced five Friars in double figures. He […]
