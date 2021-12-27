ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recycling centers busy after the holiday

wvlt.tv
 2 days ago

www.wvlt.tv

rigov.org

Holiday Refuse and Recycling Collection Schedule

During the weeks of December 20, 2021, and December 27, 2021, refuse and recycling will be on its normal collection schedule. During the weeks of December 20, 2021, and December 27, 2021, refuse and recycling will be on its normal collection schedule. The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen area shopping centers busy in days after Christmas

Armed with gift cards and strapped with extra cash, residents flocked to market areas around Killeen and Harker Heights on Sunday and Monday to spend their much-welcomed Christmas money. At the Target in Market Heights, the gift card racks were nearly wiped out; at Best Buy, shelves were picked clean...
KILLEEN, TX
WAND TV

Lake Shelbville offering after holiday real Christmas tree recycling program

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Don't know what to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays? Donate it towards the Fish Habitat Improvement Day. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance, and Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be collecting left over trees and discarding them into Lake Shelbyville to enhance the fisheries for years to come.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
dailyjournal.net

Franklin recycling center closed until January

An outbreak of coronavirus-related illnesses among staff at the Johnson County Recycling District’s Franklin Recycling Center has led to a temporary closure. The Franklin center, at 900 Arvin Drive, closed on Sunday after three people — it’s entire full-time staff — tested positive for COVID-19 or had to quarantine due to exposure. There is one remaining part-time staff member who did not test positive, but they cannot run the center alone, said Jessie Biggerman, Johnson County Recycling District executive director.
FRANKLIN, IN
williamsonherald.com

Williamson County holiday recycling guide

After the holiday cheer comes the perfect time to recycle. Williamson County residents wondering how to recycle Christmas trees, holiday cards, gift wrapping paper and packaging materials, including cardboard and Styrofoam, have a bevy of options in the county to recycle properly thanks to Williamson Recycles and Keep Williamson Beautiful.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
focusnewspaper.com

Christmas Tree Recycling: Holiday Curbside Collection & Convenience Center Schedules For Catawba County

Newton, NC – Wondering what you’ll do with your Christmas tree and other natural decorations after the holiday season is over? Catawba County’s Landfill staff, in cooperation with Republic Services, has an answer for you. Christmas trees and other natural decorations will be accepted curbside and at all five Solid Waste Convenience Centers located around Catawba County from December 26, 2020 through January 15, 2021. Please remove all ornaments, bases, or other decorations before recycling.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
BBC

Recycling: Unwrapping your Christmas holiday waste

The Christmas presents have been unwrapped and your Christmas tree may now be looking as frazzled as you feel. So as we turn our focus to wrapping up Christmas 2021, how can we minimise waste and make sure 2021 is our most sustainable year to date?. Let's start with Christmas...
ENVIRONMENT
midfloridanewspapers.com

Salvation Army sees ‘tears of joy’ this holiday season

Sometimes it takes an angel to help local residents who are struggling financially during the Christmas season. The Salvation Army of East Polk County on Dec. 15 delivered hundreds of bags filled with clothes and toys at its location on U.S. Highway 17 North to residents through its Angel Tree program. Residents who applied for the assistance were lined up in their vehicles during the drive-through event to accept the gifts.
ADVOCACY
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Newport News Holiday Closings

The holidays are here! Below is a listing of how city offices and facilities will be affected due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Please note that city offices and facilities are open for business as usual on Thursday, December 23 and there are no changes to garbage, recycling, and bulk waste collections due to the holidays. CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY WEEK CLOSINGS AND SCHEDULESCity Offices – closed Friday, December 24Libraries – closed Friday, December 24 through Sunday, December 26Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – As scheduled; no change in collection schedule for week of December 20Recovery Operations Center (i.e. convenience/drop-off center) – closed Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter – Open 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, December 24 for adoptions and closed for adoptions Saturday, December 25; reunite lobby open 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on December 25 for surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs. NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY WEEK CLOSINGS AND SCHEDULESCity Offices – closed Friday, December 31Libraries – closed Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – As scheduled; no change in collection schedule for week of December 27Recovery Operations Center (i.e., convenience/drop-off center) – closed Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter – Open 12 pm – 5 pm Friday, December 31 for adoptions and closed for adoptions Saturday, January 1; reunite lobby open 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on January 1 for surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs. Don’t forget – holiday celebrations continue through January 1 as part of the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series. Visit the NlightN website for all the details and be sure to soak up the holiday cheer and beautiful light displays in Newport News. We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season!
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
cityofames.org

Christmas Tree Recycling Offered

The City of Ames will provide free disposal of Christmas trees at the Parks and Recreation Maintenance Building, 700 E. 13th St. Residents may drop off the trees during daylight hours now through the end of January. The Christmas trees will be recycled into mulch, which will be used in City of Ames parks and is available to residents at no charge.
AMES, IA
Jersey Shore Online

Recycle Your Christmas Tree At These Ocean County Parks

OCEAN COUNTY – After the holiday season comes to an end, Ocean County is asking its residents to recycle their Christmas trees. “Recycling trees is an easy way for our residents to get rid of their tree after the holiday,” said Ocean County Commissioner Virginia E. Haines, who serves as Chairwoman to the Ocean County Department of Parks and Recreation. “For many years now we have accepted discarded Christmas trees for recycling at several of our parks all across the County.”

Community Policy