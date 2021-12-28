ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

TRAGIC: Car crash kills family of 6, including 3 from Spanish Fork

By Jennifer Gardiner
 2 days ago

Uriangato, Mexico (ABC4) – Six members of the same family, including three from Spanish Fork, all died during a violent car crash in Mexico last week, leaving behind a devasted family, friends, and a community.

The family from Spanish Fork, Juan Pablo Aguado, 35, his wife Laura Rico 30, and their daughter Jaquelyn “Jackie” Aguado, 15 were killed in the crash that happened in Uriangato, Mexico on Dec. 21, according to family members.

Juan’s brother Humberto, his girlfriend Liliana, and her 5-year-old son, who are all from Mexico, were also killed in the crash.

The family said the crash happened as the group was headed to Leon, Mexico around 7 p.m. when a truck clipped the side of the horse trailer Humberto was pulling.

Aguado had lost control due to the impact and as they were swerving off to the side of the road, the driver of a semi-truck, which was headed the opposite direction, attempted to swerve to miss the family but instead collided head-on, pinning the car between the semi and a tree.

The horse was also killed in the collision.

The full story of the crash was posted at Quadratin.com.

Jackie was a cheerleader for American Leadership Academy in Spanish Fork.

The school posted the heartbreaking news of the incident and the loss of their student. They are holding a vigil Monday night, December 27, at 7 p.m. in their auditorium.

    Juan, Laura and Jackie
  • Juan, Laura and Jackie
  • Juan, Laura and Jackie
  Beto, Liliana and her 5 year old son
  Picture of the crash

For anyone wishing to help the family’s here is how:

An account was set up at the Utah Heritage Credit Union in Sanpete county under Billie Vazquez Family Donation. There is also a Venmo account @billie-Vazquez

For Beto and Liliana and their son, there is a GoFundMe.

Comments / 9

David Reichner
2d ago

Jackie was my student. She was one of the first person in Utah I met stepping onto campus coming from San Diego.. How can anyone forget her beautiful big smile and happy personality. I remember her being so glad to be on the cheer squad. While coaching and seeing her at basketball games she would always say hello and be so excited. I remember thinking if everyone in Utah is like her what a heavenly place to live. Thankfully we have the gospel of Jesus Christ and we all will see her again. I also met her parents who cared and loved her greatly. I am so sorry to hear of this family passing away and my heart goes out to all their family and friends.

DesertMoon
2d ago

I don't know any of them but my condolences to their friends and family.they are most likely all with the Lord in Heavenly places. "James 4:14“You do not know what will happen tomorrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away”

