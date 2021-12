As a dog lover, and for that matter animal lover, this story breaks my heart, and hope there is a happy ending for all the puppies. Over 40 puppies, ranging from newborn to adult age, have been rescued from a puppy mill in Southern Missouri. This is not the first time the puppy mill has been in trouble with Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force, They have been on the task's force radar since the summer of 2019.

ANIMALS ・ 23 DAYS AGO