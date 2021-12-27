Bitcoin Daily: Binance Gets Approved in Bahrain; Artentik Debuts Holy Thorn NFT; BNBXMAS Debuts Global Operations for Crypto Investing; Crypto Enthusiasts Set up Crypto-Run City Near Yellowstone

Hello again! Welcome to Distributed Ledger, our weekly crypto newsletter. This will be the last installment of 2021, as the New Year is less than two days away. I’m Frances Yue, crypto reporter at MarketWatch. Today I’ll walk you through how the past year has been for bitcoin miners, and what they expect for 2022. Find me on Twitter at @FrancesYue_ to send feedback or chat about crypto.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO