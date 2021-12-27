ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Daily: Binance Gets Approved in Bahrain; Artentik Debuts Holy Thorn NFT; BNBXMAS Debuts Global Operations for Crypto Investing; Crypto Enthusiasts Set up Crypto-Run City Near Yellowstone

By PYMNTS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Central Bank of Bahrain has granted Binance in-principle approval to become a crypto-asset service provider in the kingdom, Binance announced Monday (Dec. 27). Binance says this came after the company applied for a CBB license to become a fully-regulated, centralized crypto exchange. Meanwhile, digital marketplace Artentik will put...

The 5 Key Themes That Defined Business Payments in 2021

While everyone in the business-to-business (B2B) space would like to see transactions become as simple as those they experience in their lives as consumers, companies have their own hurdles to overcome when creating fully digitized, seamless experiences for buyers and sellers. During PYMNTS’ B2B Fireside Chats, a month-long series that...
FOXBusiness

Cryptocurrency outlook 2022: Energy efficiency, adoption, and regulation in the year ahead

The upcoming year should prove an important one for cryptocurrencies as the decentralized finance (de-fi) economy continues to expand and see increased participation from individuals and institutions, according to industry experts. Crypto saw both incredible highs and lows throughout 2021, with Bitcoin hitting its all-time peak price as well as...
MarketWatch

Bitcoin’s computational power may double in 2022, a major miner says

Hello again! Welcome to Distributed Ledger, our weekly crypto newsletter. This will be the last installment of 2021, as the New Year is less than two days away. I’m Frances Yue, crypto reporter at MarketWatch. Today I’ll walk you through how the past year has been for bitcoin miners, and what they expect for 2022. Find me on Twitter at @FrancesYue_ to send feedback or chat about crypto.
NBC Los Angeles

Cryptocurrency Prices Fall in December, and Investors Blame Omicron, Climate Change

Investors have shifted away from riskier investments such as cryptocurrency due to the emergence of the Covid omicron variant. ESG investors are also concerned about the use of energy in cryptocurrency mining, according to Lou Kerner, partner at Blockchain Coinvestors. Cryptocurrencies tied to the metaverse, gaming and decentralized finance are...
investing.com

Future Fintech Shares Jump After New Blockchain Division Unveiled

Investing.com — Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 21% on Thursday after the company said it has established a new blockchain division that will manage its existing blockchain sector business. The blockchain-based e-commerce company said the new division will help it execute its strategic growth plan. Future Fintech's...
Motley Fool

Is Coinbase Moving the Goalposts on Your Staked Ethereum?

You can earn 4.5% interest on your staked Ethereum through Coinbase, but there's a pretty big catch. The program that initially detailed liquidity "later this year" has been restated as expecting withdrawals to be available next year. With Ethereum prices sliding recently, it's not a good look, but it doesn't...
investing.com

5 Cryptocurrencies Beyond Bitcoin To Keep On Your Radar In 2022

The cryptocurrency market has been ultra-volatile and full of twists and turns in 2021, a year that has also seen an explosion in the adoption of cryptos as an investment by both individuals and institutions. Bitcoin undeniably remains the most important cryptocurrency, with its capitalization representing more than 40% of...
u.today

The Role of Investment in the Crypto Sphere

Investing has been a reliable way to gain passive income for centuries with capital that can work for you. For 10 years now, a new investment object has appeared in the world, in addition to gold, real estate, and minerals. These are cryptocurrencies. Investments in digital assets are deemed to...
u.today

Nearly $262 Million ETH Moves to Binance as Ethereum Dips Beneath $4,000

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
