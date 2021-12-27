ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demonstrators march in Chinatown to bring awareness to recent surge in crime

By Julian Crews
WGN News
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — More than a thousand people marched through the streets of Chicago’s Chinatown Monday to call attention to the surge of violent crime in the community.

Organizers called for a “silent protest” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The citizens of Chinatown want to transmit their concerns to the rest of Chicago, not with their voices but with their presence.  They marched to create more awareness of what’s happening.

The group marched from the historic gateway on Wentworth Avenue to 23rd Street and Princeton Avenue.  That was the scene where 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse was gunned down in broad daylight earlier this month.

‘We just want justice’: No bond for Chinatown murder suspect as victim’s family laments loss

Alphonso Joyner, 23, is charged with first-degree murder.

But residents of Chinatown said there have been other attacks against the elderly and robberies and car jackings have left people in a state of fear.

WGN News

