ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin continues to put pressure on US, NATO allies

By Basil John
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KT6i_0dX42Apn00

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to put pressure on the us and its NATO allies.

With thousands of Russian troops massed on the border of Ukraine., Putin is threatening military action.

NewsChannel 34’s Basil John reports on Putin’s push, and push back from one U.S. lawmaker.

{{Rep. John Joyce}} “Vladimir Putin right now is flexing.”

PENNSYLVANIA REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN JOHN JOYCE SAYS THE U.S NEEDS TO STAND UP AGAINST RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN.

SUNDAY, THE RUSSIAN PRESIDENT DEMANDED THAT THE U.S. AND ITS NATO ALLIES TO BACK OFF OR ELSE.

{{Vladimir Putin}} “Like I already said, they deploy missile systems in Ukraine that can reach Moscow in four to five minutes. Where should we move? They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them ‘stop.'”

PUTIN SAYS HE WANTS NATO MISSILES OUT OF EASTERN EUROPE, AND WANTS A PROMISE THAT UKRAINE WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO JOIN NATO.

PUTIN HAS AMASSED THOUSANDS OF RUSSIAN TROOPS ON THE BORDER OF UKRAINE.

DEFENSE ANALYSTS SAY RUSSIA COULD BE PREPARING FOR MILITARY ACTION SOMETIME AFTER THE FIRST OF THE YEAR.

“We cannot allow Putin to be aggressive in this arena.”

“This is a geo-political force and we need to be with our friends and we need to be with our allies, recognizing that not just the Ukraine but Poland is in that area.”

JOYCE SAYS THE U.S. HAS EARMARKED 300 MILLION DOLLARS IN MILITARY ASSISTANCE FOR UKRAINE IN THE NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT.

“I hope these funds, that these military supplies aren’t needed, but we need to let our friends and our allies know that we will stand with them.”

REPORTING IN WASHINGTON, I’M BASIL JOHN.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Teenager charged with vehicular manslaughter in Cohocton fatal crash

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have arrested a teenager in connection to the fatal accident that happened in Cohocton on December 29. New York State Police arrested Owen Kirsch, 19, of Olean was arrested around 6 p.m., almost two hours after the accident. Kirsch was charged with first-degree Vehicular Manslaughter (a class-C felony), Driving While […]
COHOCTON, NY
News Channel 34

U.S. breaks daily record of cases as Omicron spreads

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The White House COVID team will update the country on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, after the U.S. broke its record for daily cases. NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure reports. “Just to be sure and be safe.” Americans who test positive for COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms can now go back […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
The US Sun

How long has Vladimir Putin been President for?

VLADIMIR Putin has been described as a tyrant, a dictator, and even a "super-villain," by Boris Johnson. Russia's strongman, who is the longest-serving leader since Stalin, has denied being behind attacks on foreign soil using a deadly nerve agent. How long has Vladimir Putin been President for?. Vladimir Putin, 69,...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
AFP

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said. The Palestinian leader told Putin that Israeli settlements, land confiscation, home demolitions and "settler terrorism" were among factors leading to anger in the West Bank, the official Wafa news agency said. "The continuation of these Israeli measures will lead to an explosion of the situation," Wafa said Abbas told Putin. Russia is a member of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators, along with the United Nations, the United States and European Union.
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

Now Is the Time for NATO to Stand Up to Russia

Thirty years after the Soviet Union dissolved on December 31, 1991, events in its former space seem headed in the opposite direction. Despite initially remaining passive as the USSR split into fifteen independent states, Moscow has more recently steadily pursued a hegemonic agenda, increasingly bold and increasingly successful. It provoked hostilities (notably Ukraine) and exploited weaknesses (as in Belarus) possibly leading to outright re-annexation. Existing “frozen conflicts” (Armenia versus Azerbaijan, Moldova/Transnistria, and Georgia) remained frozen or became more severe. Less-visible Kremlin economic and political initiatives are afoot across Central Asia, and in Tajikistan, Moscow’s largest military base in the former USSR outside Russia itself, its border forces never left.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Russian#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy