Watch Now: What to look for from a busy week of holiday tournaments

Gulf Shores used a strong fourth quarter to slip past McGill-Toolen 48-46 to claim the girls’ title in the William Mitchell Memorial Tournament at UMS-Wright on Thursday. McGill-Toolen got off to a strong start thanks to 14 made free throws in the first half. A 32-22 cushion at intermission wasn’t enough, as the Dolphins – led by tournament MVP Maddie Dowling – outscored the Yellow Jackets 15-8 in the final quarter.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO