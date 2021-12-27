ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Watch Now: What to look for from a busy week of holiday tournaments

Chippewa Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool is out this week but many prep sports teams are still...

chippewa.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Holiday Hoops: Results from Thursday’s statewide basketball tournaments

Gulf Shores used a strong fourth quarter to slip past McGill-Toolen 48-46 to claim the girls’ title in the William Mitchell Memorial Tournament at UMS-Wright on Thursday. McGill-Toolen got off to a strong start thanks to 14 made free throws in the first half. A 32-22 cushion at intermission wasn’t enough, as the Dolphins – led by tournament MVP Maddie Dowling – outscored the Yellow Jackets 15-8 in the final quarter.
GULF SHORES, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy