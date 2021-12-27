Watch Now: What to look for from a busy week of holiday tournaments

Gulf Shores used a strong fourth quarter to slip past McGill-Toolen 48-46 to claim the girls’ title in the William Mitchell Memorial Tournament at UMS-Wright on Thursday. McGill-Toolen got off to a strong start thanks to 14 made free throws in the first half. A 32-22 cushion at intermission wasn’t enough, as the Dolphins – led by tournament MVP Maddie Dowling – outscored the Yellow Jackets 15-8 in the final quarter.
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Wausau West boys basketball team finished up its trip to Florida by splitting its final two games at the KSA Events Basketball Holiday Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday. West defeated Lancaster (Ohio) 52-40 on Tuesday and lost to Annapolis St. Mary’s (Md.) 49-33 on Wednesday...
Comments / 0