Join #ReadWithMC: Marie Claire's Virtual Monthly Book Club

(3TV/CBS 5) -- “It’s not happiness that makes us grateful, it’s gratefulness that makes us happy” – Kristi Nelson. Kristi Nelson brings her powerful message of the transformative practice of grateful living to the last podcast episode of the year. The author of “Wake Up Grateful” guides readers through the ways you can change your life and perspective for the better, and the ways this shift is proven to improve your life and even your health. Executive Director of A Network for Grateful Living talks with Olivia about how to begin the practice, and the ways the lens of gratitude create change in times of sadness. Her inspirational message and practice is healing and powerful, cultivated over decades after a cancer diagnosis decades ago, and can help us all as we head into a new year. Find the “Wake Up Grateful” study guide here.

