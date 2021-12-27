ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join #ReadWithMC: Marie Claire's Virtual Monthly Book Club

Marie Claire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at Marie Claire, we love a good book just as much as we love a great Meghan Markle outfit. But between busy schedules and the curveballs life throws at us, it's not so easy to make it to book club IRL. That's why we've come up with a way for...

8 News Now

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
davenportlibrary.com

December’s Celebrity Book Club Picks

It’s a new month which means that Jenna Bush Hager and Reese Witherspoon have picked new books for their book clubs! Reminder that if you join our Best Sellers Club, these titles will automatically be put on hold for you. _________________________________. Jenna Bush Hager has selected Bright Burning Things...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marie Claire

'Fiona and Jane' Is Our January Book Club Pick

Welcome to —Marie Claire's virtual book club. It's nice to have you! In January, we're reading Jean Chen Ho's Fiona and Jane (out January 4), a novel that explores the evolving friendship between two Taiwanese American women over the course of two decades. Read an excerpt from the novel below, then find out how to participate in our virtual book club here. (You really don't have to leave your couch!)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AZFamily

Olivia's Book Club: Kristi Nelson, 'Wake Up Grateful'

(3TV/CBS 5) -- “It’s not happiness that makes us grateful, it’s gratefulness that makes us happy” – Kristi Nelson. Kristi Nelson brings her powerful message of the transformative practice of grateful living to the last podcast episode of the year. The author of “Wake Up Grateful” guides readers through the ways you can change your life and perspective for the better, and the ways this shift is proven to improve your life and even your health. Executive Director of A Network for Grateful Living talks with Olivia about how to begin the practice, and the ways the lens of gratitude create change in times of sadness. Her inspirational message and practice is healing and powerful, cultivated over decades after a cancer diagnosis decades ago, and can help us all as we head into a new year. Find the “Wake Up Grateful” study guide here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
News Channel 3-12

Katie Couric joins local book club virtually to discuss “Going There”

VENTURA, Calif.-Journalist Katie Couric followed her "Going There" book tour by inviting book clubs to tell her about their plans to discuss her memoir. When she read Jennifer Lawler's email letter she chose to join her Ventura book club for a virtual discussion via Zoom. "Thank you for suggesting it. It means the world to The post Katie Couric joins local book club virtually to discuss “Going There” appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
Williamson Source

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
peachtree-city.org

Cozy Talk Book Club

December's book pick is Six Geese A-Slaying by Donna Andrews. Join Library Assistant Susan C. for a new monthly Cozy Talk Book Club! Patrons will meet to discuss your next favorite Cozy Mystery read. Registration required. Register at https://peachtreecitylibrary.eventbrite.com.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Club for comic books

The Oak Bluffs library has announced they are bringing back their Graphic Novel Book Club starting in January. The meetings will take place via Zoom on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 pm. Anyone who is age 16 or older with an interest in graphic novels is welcome to join the club, which will be led by Carolina Cooney, the library’s programming coordinator and a former History of Comics instructor for the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
country1037fm.com

