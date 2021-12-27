ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA cuts time by which vaccinated players and coaches can test out of COVID-19 quarantine

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

V accinated NBA players and coaches who are asymptomatic can now get back on the court sooner, according to a COVID-19 protocols memo distributed to teams on Monday.

The wait time for vaccinated players and coaches to leave quarantine if COVID-19 testing data show they are no longer at risk to be infectious was reduced from 10 days to six days.


Players who test positive for COVID-19 begin on "Day Zero," meaning they are allowed to play on the seventh day if they meet the new standard. Data indicate vaccinated people with a booster shot against COVID-19 clear the virus out of their system faster than those who do not, league sources told ESPN .

WATCH: PANTHERS HEAD COACH SENDS PLAYERS HOME AFTER SIX MORE TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

The reduced quarantine time is expected to immediately affect the status of numerous players who are already in health and safety protocols. As of Monday, 205 players have entered the league's protocols this season, with 192 in December and 169 in the past two weeks. Six NBA head coaches have also entered protocols this season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its own isolation guidelines Monday. Under the agency’s new recommendations, people who test positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate for five days, down from the previously recommended 10 days.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner reached out to the NBA for comment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Quarantine#Covid#Health And Safety#Espn#Panthers#The Washington Examiner
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Bradley Beal News

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was one of a few players who was outspoken about his decision to not get a COVID-19 vaccine. However, his status reportedly changed recently. According to a Tuesday report from Ava Wallace of The Washington...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

NBA Changes COVID Protocols, Shortens Path To Return To Play

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – NBA players who test positive for COVID-19 now have a quicker path to return to play, after the league completed a significant update to its health and safety protocols on Monday. The biggest change: Isolation periods for players who test positive may now be significantly shortened — down to six days from what has been the customary 10 —provided those players are asymptomatic and meet other testing standards. Teams were told of the new protocols Monday in a memo sent by the league, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Vaccinated NBA players and coaches can now clear quarantine after...
NBA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy