NBA cuts time by which vaccinated players and coaches can test out of COVID-19 quarantine

V accinated NBA players and coaches who are asymptomatic can now get back on the court sooner, according to a COVID-19 protocols memo distributed to teams on Monday.

The wait time for vaccinated players and coaches to leave quarantine if COVID-19 testing data show they are no longer at risk to be infectious was reduced from 10 days to six days.



Players who test positive for COVID-19 begin on "Day Zero," meaning they are allowed to play on the seventh day if they meet the new standard. Data indicate vaccinated people with a booster shot against COVID-19 clear the virus out of their system faster than those who do not, league sources told ESPN .

The reduced quarantine time is expected to immediately affect the status of numerous players who are already in health and safety protocols. As of Monday, 205 players have entered the league's protocols this season, with 192 in December and 169 in the past two weeks. Six NBA head coaches have also entered protocols this season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its own isolation guidelines Monday. Under the agency’s new recommendations, people who test positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate for five days, down from the previously recommended 10 days.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the NBA for comment.

