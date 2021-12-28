ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Spring until 2022

By Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls
WPMI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The spring weather pattern will carry us through the end of 2021. Get used to the unseasonably warm conditions, with high humidity, a southerly breeze, and then showers. Overnight, we stay in the...

mynbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Saturday, January 1st

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Our first winter storm of the season is set to impact the area late Friday with the main line of snow arriving early Saturday morning. If you’re planning on traveling for the New Year’s holiday there is a high likelihood of roads being impacted by the snow.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Severe Weather#Wpmi
WRBL News 3

WEATHER AWARE: Storms continuing Thursday and through the New Year

WEATHER AWARE- The big picture Storms this afternoon will continue to move through portions of our viewing area through the evening. We will catch a little break through the overnight with just showers expected, but those storms will gain their energy back starting early tomorrow morning. THURSDAY- WEATHER AWARE Thursday, storms will have the potential […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will see another warm and humid night tonight w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. Watch for patchy fog and maybe a few showers overnight. On Thursday we will have a marginal 5% risk of severe weather. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be at 60-70%. For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day we will see smaller rain chances, but the warm and humid weather continues. A strong cold front arrives Sunday with a final round of storms. That will lead to much colder air by Monday with freezing temps Monday AM.
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, December 30 Morning Forecast

A warm-up is on the way for our Friday Eve across the Ozarks as winds kick in from the southwest ahead of our next storm system. This is going to make for an above-average day with highs surging back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The clouds and fog will keep our readings at bay, even though we’ll be over 10° above normal for this time of December. With more moisture in the air, and cold ground surfaces, the fog is going to stick around throughout much of the AM so make sure you drive with caution. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for many of us so allowing some extra time for your AM commute is a good idea. Sunshine will peek out from behind the clouds later on this afternoon but we’re not going to see too much of it today. Clouds stay thick overnight into our Friday ahead of a potent storm that will impact the Ozarks late tomorrow into Saturday. Temperatures remain mild tonight with lows only falling into the mid-40s thanks to the clouds and the SW breeze. Afternoon readings are looking even warmer tomorrow as the southwesterly wind becomes stronger. Highs look to rise back into the middle and upper 60s under mainly cloudy conditions. As this area of low pressure closes in, rain chances go up, and we’re looking at the possibility of a few showers tomorrow afternoon. Chances for moisture drastically increase as we progress through tomorrow night with showers and thunderstorms on the table. We have the potential for a few stronger to severe storms on tap, especially SE of the Ozarks. Small hail and gusty winds would be the primary concerns in the strongest of storms. We do have a Marginal to Slight Risk in play for our southern and eastern neighborhoods. Cold air will crash in behind the cold front and this will switch our threat from severe weather to winter weather into Saturday. Temps are going to tumble from the 40s and 50s early to the 20s late and that will lead to a changeover from rain to a wintry mix. Snow will be more likely north of the area with a mixed bag likely across much of the viewing area. 1-2″ of snow and sleet is looking like a good bet for our northern communities with isolated amounts higher than that. Freezing rain accumulations up to a quarter of an inch are possible to the north as well and this could create some power outages. Winter Storm Watches have been issued as a result, for the impacted travel and the rough weather. These are in effect for our Saturday. A shift in the track of this low over the next couple of days will play a big role in the precip. type across the Ozarks. 50 miles one will make a big difference, whether the low shifts to the north or south. Please stay with us for the latest as more data comes into the Weather Lab. Arctic air takes over in the wake of the cold front with lows near 10 on New Year’s Night. Wind Chills will be near 0 so make sure you bundle up out there. Highs on Sunday will only be in the teens and 20s on Sunday with a few flurries possible as this upper-level part of this system pulls away. Sunshine takes over as high pressure builds in for the first week of the new year. Temperatures begin to rebound too with highs back into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

A warm start to the New Year, chilly start to the first week

Partly cloudy and warm today with above normal temperatures through the start of the New Year. Near record highs with a slight chance of showers near and along I-75. A cold front will move through Sunday with scattered showers, storms. Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm with near record highs continue...
ENVIRONMENT
newschannel6now.com

Cold snap incoming

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures this weekend will be the coldest they’ve been since February. For Thursday expect more mild weather with a high near 71 and increasing cloud cover this afternoon. Overnight temps fall into the 40s. Friday looks wet and most of the area should have a good chance at seeing rain, a few storms will be possible as well along with some gusty winds. Rain looks to continue into Saturday morning.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
desotocountynewsroom.com

Dense Fog Today, Strong Storms Saturday, MUCH Colder Sunday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the midsouth until 9 am this morning. A cold front will move through the area on Saturday bringing the threat of severe weather once again, mostly likely during the afternoon and early evening hours, then MUCH colder air will surge into the midsouth for Sunday and Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Night, Heavy Snow Expected New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers were falling Wednesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s. Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow...
CHICAGO, IL
wgno.com

It’s December 29th, and it’s very humid

Dewpoints are in the low 70s Wednesday evening across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. That is unpleasant no matter what time of year it is. When there is only a couple of days left in the year then it’s really unpleasant. Expect very warm temperatures tonight with the chance for fog Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Spring warmth, showers thunderstorms, until Sunday cold front

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Expect more of the same humid southerly wind through the start of the new year. That will keep showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast, until a cold front moves through around sunrise on Sunday. While overall rain coverage will stay below 50% into Saturday, there's a small possibility of a strong or severe storm tonight and tomorrow. Outside of isolated downpours, total average rain amounts by Sunday will be a little more than an inch for inland counties, and near an inch for coastal counties.
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Warm with occasional showers and thunderstorms, Colder Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This unseasonably warm and humid pattern will continue over the next few days. Today, expect occasional scattered thunderstorms with afternoon highs near 80. Once again, there is a very small chance a stray thunderstorm or two may grow to be severe. Strong wind gusts and maybe even a brief tornado will be within the realm of possibility. Even though the risk of this actually happening is low, have a way to get alerts today just in case.
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Thursday weather forecast

After widespread morning fog, we're looking for more mild weather today with highs in the low 80s. We will end with the year with more warm weather and highs near records on Friday. Midnight on New Year's Eve night looks mild with some drizzle possible. January 1st will be our last warm day with a major cold front expected Saturday night. Freezing temperatures will be possible Sunday and Monday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy