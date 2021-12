Michigan’s football team is gearing up for its showdown against Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Friday in Miami Gardens, Florida. The second-ranked Wolverines arrived in South Florida on Saturday and practiced in Fort Lauderdale for the second time on Monday. The first 15 minutes of Monday and Tuesday’s practices were scheduled to be open to the media, but the Orange Bowl announced Monday afternoon that practices are now closed, citing COVID-19 concerns.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO