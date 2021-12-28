ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-American offensive lineman transfers to Michigan

By Aaron McMann
The Ann Arbor News
 2 days ago
Michigan has its replacement for Andrew Vastardis along the offensive line. With the sixth-year center on his way out, Olusegun (pronounced Oh-lah-sha-goon) “Victor” Oluwatimi will join the Wolverines’ football program for the 2022 season, he indicated Monday evening. Michigan has not formally announced the addition, but...

www.mlive.com

tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SPORTbible

Olympic Champ Slams Decision To Allow Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas To Compete Against Women, Says 'Current Rules Are Not Fair'

An Olympic champion has insisted that “forcing” controversial transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete against women only “engenders resentment.”. University of Pennsylvania student Thomas destroyed women’s records in both the 200-metre freestyle and 500-metre freestyle. The 22-year-old, who previously competed as a male swimmer at UPenn...
NFL
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders wants to know why he's good enough to recruit to Florida State but not against his alma mater

Deion Sanders saw the videos as Florida State “fans” burned his jerseys and torched various items of memorabilia. Witnessed their very visceral reactions to Travis Hunter, arguably the No. 1 overall college football prospect in the 2022 class, when Hunter elected to sign with Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers football program and not Coach Prime’s alma mater, Florida State.
FLORIDA STATE
MLive.com

Matthew Stafford out, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes in for Detroit Lions in one of the biggest Michigan sports stories of 2021

ALLEN PARK -- Just 23 days into the year, at precisely 6:09 p.m., the earth shook in Lions Nation. Matthew Stafford, the best quarterback in the modern history of the franchise, a former No. 1 overall pick who won more games in this town than any other signal-caller -- and, yes, lost more games than anyone else too -- had requested a trade out of Detroit.
NFL
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

