Kwanzaa Celebrations with Mugzy McFly

DENVER (CBS4) — Every year starting on Dec. 26, groups across Denver gather to re-ignite the spirit of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa, which celebrates African American culture, is based on the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza (“first fruits”).
The holiday is now in its 55th year, and that is monumental for Thedora Jackson. She beamed with pride as she sat down with CBS4’s Mekialaya White to discuss the anniversary on Monday afternoon.
(credit: CBS)
“Kwanzaa centers around a feast table of harvest. We want that togetherness, that solidarity in the community,” she started. As the Executive Director of the Kwanzaa Committee of Denver, she’s enjoyed many...
