Kwanzaa Celebrations with Mugzy McFly

The Cotton Club Museum’s Kwanzaa Celebration was virtual this year due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Chairman of the Cotton Club Museum & Cultural Center Vivian Filer said in-person would have been ideal, but when the latest numbers came out, they quickly made changes. “That decision was not easily made because first of all, there are things that we can do, and we had planned prizes and things like that to do in person, but safety was a concern as far as we were concerned," she said.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO