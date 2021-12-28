ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kwanzaa Celebrations with Mugzy McFly

MyStateline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMugzy McFly from Signed by McFly is here to tell...

www.mystateline.com

pasadenanow.com

Heri Za Kwanzaa! Happy Kwanzaa! City Celebrates With Special Tuesday Event

The Pasadena Public Library is hosting the city’s Kwanzaa celebration virtually on Tuesday after the weeklong annual tradition kicked off Sunday. Pasadena’s 33rd annual Kwanzaa celebration will be broadcast from 11 a.m.- 12:15 p.m. through Zoom. Registration can be made by clicking here. Normally held in person at La Pintioresca Public Library, this year’s celebration is to be broadcast instead to protect the public’s health from the pandemic.
PASADENA, CA
philasun.com

Where to celebrate Kwanzaa in greater Philadelphia for 2021

ABOVE PHOTO: The African American Museum in Philadelphia celebrates Kwanzaa with crafts, music, performances and, of course, a lighting of the kinara, representing holiday’s seven core principles. (Photo by J. Fusco for VISIT PHILADELPHIA® ) Boathouse Row sparkles with kinara lights, The African American Museum stages two all-day...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lasentinel.net

Robey Theatre Presents ‘Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Unity’

During the global pandemic and civil unrest, devastation, and aftermath, can the guiding seven principles of Kwanzaa offer change to the world?. “Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Unity,” presented by The Robey Theatre Company and directed by Ben Guillory, was conceptualized by playwright Marie Y. Lemelle to explore the possibilities of how Kwanzaa can unite people on a global level and help them embrace their differences.
PERFORMING ARTS
Wide Open Eats

Kwanzaa is A Cultural and Culinary Celebration Filled with Unity and Community

It's almost Kwanzaa and it's time to celebrate unity and community. Kwanzaa is an African American holiday created by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966 and is based on African harvest festivals throughout the continent. Celebrated December 26 - January 1st, Dr. Karenga started the tradition to connect African Americans to our African roots, traditions, and language. "Kwanza" means "first fruits" in Kiswahili, the official language of Kenya and other African countries. Every word in the week-long celebration has a significant meaning.
CELEBRATIONS
WIBW

Annual Kwanzaa celebration held at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the holiday season continues, the governor hosted the annual statehouse Kwanzaa celebration. Kwanzaa is a celebration rooted in African-American culture that honors seven core principles including unity, creativity, and faith. Gov. Laura Kelly lit the first of the seven candles, each representing one of the holiday’s core principles.
KANSAS STATE
fox42kptm.com

After Christmas comes Kwanzaa. What is it and how to celebrate?

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Kwanzaa is a celebration in the African-American community that is celebrate from December 26 through January 1, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The name Kwanzaa comes from the Swahili phrase "matunda ya kwanza" which in English means "first fruits." The celebration brings members of the African-American community...
OMAHA, NE
CBS19

Community celebration of Kwanzaa continues at Tyler Public Library

TYLER, Texas — Continuing the celebration of Kwanzaa, a group of Tyler-area community members came together Tuesday evening at the Tyler Public Library to honor the heritage and culture of African ancestry. The African-American Cultural Events Committee returned to Taylor Auditorium starting the day after Christmas for its annual...
TYLER, TX
PIX11

Brooklyn’s Children Museum visitors celebrate Kwanzaa

CROWNS HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – Tuesday is the second day of Kwanzaa and visitors stopped by the Brooklyn’s Children Museum to learn more about the cultural celebration and its impact on the African diaspora. Children and their families formed an interactive circle during a drum workshop and tapped away. Yao Ababio, the founder and artistic director […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Register Citizen

Torrington group prepares to celebrate Kwanzaa

TORRINGTON — Starting Sunday, Our Culture is Beautiful is celebrating Kwanzaa. “(From Dec. 25 to Jan. 1) we celebrate our community and culture by teaching and sharing stories about African Americans rich heritage and their roots,” said Effie Mwando, who with her husband Angaza are the founders of Our Culture is Beautiful.
TORRINGTON, CT
mycbs4.com

Rise in COVID cases interrupts Kwanzaa celebration

The Cotton Club Museum’s Kwanzaa Celebration was virtual this year due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Chairman of the Cotton Club Museum & Cultural Center Vivian Filer said in-person would have been ideal, but when the latest numbers came out, they quickly made changes. “That decision was not easily made because first of all, there are things that we can do, and we had planned prizes and things like that to do in person, but safety was a concern as far as we were concerned," she said.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham community celebrates first day of Kwanzaa

Umoja, meaning unity in Swahili. It's the first of the seven principles celebrated by African Americans during the first day of Kwanzaa. Members of the Birmingham Kwanzaa Committee said this holiday teaches them more about their culture. "It's helps us remind us of our culture to Africa," said Birmingham Kwanzaa...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
iBerkshires.com

Women of Color Giving Circle Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Women of Color Giving Circle, Berkshire Branch of the NAACP, and the Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program (R.O.P.E.) will present its annual community Kwanzaa Celebration virtually at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Kwanzaa is a non-religious celebration held Dec. 26 through Jan. 1....
PITTSFIELD, MA
CBS Denver

Denver Community Helps Celebrate 55th Year Of Kwanzaa

DENVER (CBS4) — Every year starting on Dec. 26, groups across Denver gather to re-ignite the spirit of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa, which celebrates African American culture, is based on the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza (“first fruits”). The holiday is now in its 55th year, and that is monumental for Thedora Jackson. She beamed with pride as she sat down with CBS4’s Mekialaya White to discuss the anniversary on Monday afternoon. (credit: CBS) “Kwanzaa centers around a feast table of harvest. We want that togetherness, that solidarity in the community,” she started. As the Executive Director of the Kwanzaa Committee of Denver, she’s enjoyed many...
DENVER, CO
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston celebrates Kwanzaa with virtual events, real celebrations

On the first day of Kwanzaa, Umoja (Unity) was celebrated with acts of community and togetherness, as more than 1,200 viewers tuned in to watch the live stream events that began at 12 p.m. on Dec. 26 with the lighting of the outdoor kinara display at Evanston’s Fountain Square. “Seven Spools of Thread: A Kwanzaa Story and Festival Celebration,” presented by Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre and Evanston Public Library, was broadcast live at 2 p.m. from the Robert Crown Community Center.
EVANSTON, IL
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Kwanzaa Celebration Stays Virtual in 2021

ELLICOTT CITY – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and the Howard County Office of Human Rights & Equity (OHRE) invite the community to participate virtually in the 2021 Kwanzaa Celebration on December 28, 2021 beginning at 6:00 p.m. The celebration will be broadcast live on the OHRE Facebook page from the Owen Brown Interfaith Center. This year, the celebration is co-sponsored by the County Executive, OHRE, and the county Department of Recreation & Parks.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
KSN News

Governor Kelly celebrates Kwanzaa with African-American Community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa with the African-American Community on Monday at the Kansas State House. The Reverend Shirley D. Heermance of St. Mark’s A.M.E. church gave the opening prayer and was emcee for the afternoon event. Governor Laura Kelly was the honored guest and helped light the Kinara. The Kinara has […]
KANSAS STATE

