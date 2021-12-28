Family, friends hold candle light vigil for KCK woman killed

Family and friends gathered on Monday night for a candle light vigil to honor Patricia Panijan, who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve.

Panijan, 85, was watching TV in her home when she and her husband were both shot, according to a statement from her family. Panijan's husband survived the shooting.

"Who could've done this? Who could've done this to an elderly couple?" Gina Dorrough, a daughter of the family said.

The family said Panijan was a proud member of the Croatian community in the Kansas City area.

"This woman is missed by so many," Dorrough said.

On Monday night, you could still see several bullet holes on the front of the house. One went right through a window.

The shooting also rattled family friends.

"Just shock and disbelief that this could happen to such a wonderful, caring, family that is huge in their Croatian community," Roxana Pratt, a family friend said.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department chief Karl Oakman was also at the vigil.

"It may not be tomorrow. It may not be next week, but we're going to use our resources and determine what happened here, why it happened and put the people in jail," Oakman said.

While police try to figure out why Patricia and her husband were shot, those who knew her best are sharing fond memories of her caring nature.

They said the support from the close-knit Croatian community and beyond at the vigil are a testament to her.

"A testament to the family she created and raised that people come together and we support each other," Dorrough said.

KCKPD has not arrested any suspects in the case.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline.

