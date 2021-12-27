ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota tops 1 million COVID cases since start of pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has eclipsed a million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The state Department of Health on Monday confirmed 4,155 new cases, lifting the total number of infections to 1,000,361. The figures do not include cases from the holiday weekend, which are expected to be updated Tuesday.

Minnesota’s case count includes nearly 12,800 people who have become infected with COVID-19 more than once.

There were 703 new virus cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks 21st in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. One in every 331 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week.

State officials reported 53 new deaths due to COVID, bringing Minnesota’s total to 10,359.

