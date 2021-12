Hoboken and Jersey City snow-lovers don’t have to drive far to fulfill all their dreams of a day riding the lifts, enjoying fresh-packed snow, and taking run after run till the sun sets. But visitors don’t have to love skiing to take advantage of everything a ski resort can offer: from snowtubing, ice skating, winter hikes, a trip to the spa, and more, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a ski resort getaway. Read on to plan a trip to the slopes within just a few hours’ drive from Hudson County. Save us a seat at the bar for après!

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO