ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Driver Leads Police On Chase In Dallas County, Suspect Now In Custody

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A chase began Monday afternoon, Dec. 27 when Mesquite Police attempted to pull someone over for a traffic violation.

The person wouldn’t stop and police pursued.

The chase went on I-30 and U.S. Highway 75 in Dallas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SuiG_0dX3yuxt00

Police chase (Chopper 11)

At one point, the driver went the wrong way on a service road and multiple residential streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5SH8_0dX3yuxt00

Driver going the wrong way during olice chase (Chopper 11).

The driver reached a dead end around 5:45 p.m. and got out and ran.

Police got the driver in custody within seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sc6yp_0dX3yuxt00

Chase suspect in custody (Chopper 11).

The chase lasted about 40 minutes.

More to come.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Garland Police Arrest 14-Year-Old In Connection With Triple Murder At Convenience Store

UPDATE: Man Who Allegedly Drove 14-Year-Old To And From Garland Convenience Store Shooting Charged With Capital Murder, Teen Released To Parents GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a triple murder and shooting of one other person Sunday night, Dec. 26 at a convenience store. Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said the suspect used a .40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine. The suspect is said to have fired at least 20 rounds. Police released surveillance video of the suspect pulling open the door to the convenience store and start firing. Garland triple murder suspect (surveillance – Garland PD) Police...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Oversight Board Wants To Know Why Officers Seized Woman’s Bag Of Cash At Love Field

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Why did Dallas Police take $100,000 from a woman at Love Field? A Community Police Oversight Board wants to know. A 25-year-old woman travelling from Chicago was on a layover at Love Field two weeks ago when a Dallas police dog took interest in her checked bag. Inside, officers found nothing but blankets and two large envelopes with over $107,000 in cash, money they seized. On Facebook, the department celebrated the work of K9 Officer Ballentine. “We need to get him some treats!” read the post. But public reaction was largely critical, with people accusing the department of “stealing” the money from the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesquite, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mesquite, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
advocatemag.com

SWAT standoff ends when person barricaded in East Dallas motel kills himself

A SWAT standoff that began Christmas morning ended when the person barricaded in the motel killed himself. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived around 11 a.m. Saturday to conduct a welfare check at the motel along East R.L. Thornton Freeway near Dolphin Road, the Dallas Morning News reported. The firefighters tried to enter...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police officer fires gun after kicking in door of apartment

DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera from an incident where an officer immediately fired a gun while responding to a report of a squatter in an Oak Lawn apartment. Dallas police say the manager of an apartment building on Rawlins Street called 911 twice about squatters inside a vacant apartment.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed in Overnight Shooting in Oak Cliff: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Dallas early Friday morning, police said. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of South Beckley Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that an adult male victim...
DALLAS, TX
WREG

Parents lead police on chase with children in the car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been charged after they took police on a high speed chase with their two children in the car in Hickory Hill. Police said they saw a Kia Rio run through a stop light at I-385 and Hickory Hill on Monday and attempted to stop it, but driver Dillion Yates […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mesquite Police#U S Highway 75#Chase
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Family Sustains Serious Injuries After Hit By Drunk Driver: Police

A North Texas family sustained serious injuries after police say they were hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Arlington police responded to a crash by the westbound lanes of I-20 near the Highway 360 interchange. A pick-up truck carrying a family of four including two children had been hit by another car, causing the truck to hit a guardrail and roll over it.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Garland Police ID Suspected Shooter In Triple Murder, Searching For 14-Year-Old Abel Elias Acosta

Reward Increased To $10K For Information Leading To Arrest Of Garland 14-Year-Old Capital Murder Suspect Abel Acosta GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have identified a 14-year-old boy wanted for allegedly shooting and killing three teens and wounding a fourth at a convenience store on Sunday, Dec. 26. Detectives said they have discovered evidence identifying Abel Elias Acosta as the suspected shooter and they are looking to arrest him. “It is typically not the practice of the Garland Police Department to release juvenile information, but due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public, the court has authorized the...
GARLAND, TX
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Glynn County shooting, police say

Two people were shot, one fatally, on Sunday in Glynn County, authorities said. This comes as the Glynn County Police Department has seen an uptick in violence this year. The Glynn County Police Department said officers responded about 8:15 p.m. Sunday to multiple reports of a shooting at Seldon Park on Genoa Martin Drive in Brunswick.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect Friday in connection to a deadly downtown Savannah shooting on Dec. 3. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says it arrested 32-year-old Rashiid Wright Friday during a traffic stop. Wright was charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Police Officer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A warrant was issued for a Dallas police officer’s arrest Friday night, a Dallas Police Department spokesperson said. On December 17, 2021, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Senior Corporal Melvin Williams. Williams is charged with class A misdemeanor...
DALLAS, TX
cbslocal.com

Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting Death Of Vallejo Man

VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) — Police arrested a suspect early Monday morning for her alleged involvement in the homicide of a 55-year-old Vallejo resident, the Vallejo Police Department announced. Officers responded to reports of an argument and sounds of gunshots at 11:42 p.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating Murder On Robert B Cullum Blvd

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a murder that took place earlier today on Robert B Cullum Blvd. Police said that at about 12:00 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at 2410 Robert B Cullum Blvd. When they arrived, they found Cornelius Mack Bonner, 40, shot multiple times in his vehicle.
DALLAS, TX
heraldsun.com

Crashed SUV in front yard leads police to teens killed in drug deal, Texas cops say

An SUV crashed in the front yard of a northwest Houston home overnight, leading police to a 16-year-old boy dead behind the wheel with a gunshot wound. A short distance away – about 100 feet – officers found another teen lying dead on the sidewalk, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The second teen, who investigators say is between 16-18 years old, also had a gunshot wound and other “trauma.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
93K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy