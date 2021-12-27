Connor McGovern Out for the Year With MCL Injury

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While the Jets are still riding high on the victory over the Jaguars, there did seem to be some bad news coming soon afterward. Despite making a promise to fans that he would return this season, the chances of Mekhi Becton returning to the field are slim to none. It’s a disappointing season for the second year tackle to say the least. Becton has played less than 50 snaps this season, all during the Jets Week 1 game this season. With the Jets’ critical offensive line woes this season, having Becton protecting Wilson’s blind side could have helped a bit. Hopefully Becton is able to recover fully and contribute to the team in a meaningful way next season. Until then, we’re on to Week 17. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO