NFL

Connor McGovern Out for the Year With MCL Injury

By John B
ganggreennation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJets center Connor McGovern will miss the final two games of the season with an MCL injury according to head coach Robert Saleh. Although McGovern will miss the upcoming Tampa Bay and Buffalo games, it is a positive that he won’t need to spend his offseason rehabbing an ACL...

www.ganggreennation.com

ganggreennation.com

Robert Saleh, Six Jets Players Clear COVID-19 Protocols

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has cleared COVID-19 protocols and has returned to the team. Saleh missed last week’s game against the Jaguars after testing positive for COVID-19. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton took over the team and led the Jets to a victory over Jacksonville. In addition to...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 12/28/21

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While the Jets are still riding high on the victory over the Jaguars, there did seem to be some bad news coming soon afterward. Despite making a promise to fans that he would return this season, the chances of Mekhi Becton returning to the field are slim to none. It’s a disappointing season for the second year tackle to say the least. Becton has played less than 50 snaps this season, all during the Jets Week 1 game this season. With the Jets’ critical offensive line woes this season, having Becton protecting Wilson’s blind side could have helped a bit. Hopefully Becton is able to recover fully and contribute to the team in a meaningful way next season. Until then, we’re on to Week 17. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
NFL
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
#Jets#Mcl#Buffalo Games#American Football#Acl#Ir#Https T Co Iigjlqsess#Nyjets#Briancoz#Jfm#Covid
NFL
Football
Sports
NBC Sports

Aldon Smith is arrested for DUI causing injury, a felony

Free-agent NFL defensive end Aldon Smith, a former top-10 pick who showed incredible potential and performance early in his career, has another off-field issue. Via TMZ.com, Smith has been arrested on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. The arrest happened on Monday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith remained...
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
Boston Herald

4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Allen Robinson’s plan to return against the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers’ nagging toe injury

The Chicago Bears on Thursday continued preparation for the Green Bay Packers with more positive news on the health front: Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson practiced again and said he expects to play Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Here are four things we learned at Halas Hall. 1. It has...
AARON RODGERS
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL

