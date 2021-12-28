PD: 7 teens in car that crashed into Phoenix home

Related
Woman in critical condition after Phoenix shooting, suspect missing
A woman is in critical condition after being shot several times in Phoenix Wednesday night.
Arrest made in red-light crash that killed 3 people in Glendale
A red-light runner has now been arrested after a Glendale crash that killed three young adults in August.
Mesa police searching for serial burglar
Police are searching for a man accused of stealing from multiple homes and vehicles in east Mesa.
PD: Woman ran onto Sky Harbor tarmac to avoid missing flight
A woman has been arrested for running onto the tarmac at Sky Harbor Airport over the holiday weekend, in an apparent attempt to avoid missing her flight.
Man delivers gift to Phoenix officer who inspired his sobriety
Back in 2017, Joshua, 27 at the time, was hooked on drugs, living out of his car after pushing away his friends and family. He says a chance encounter with a Phoenix officer helped spark the change he needed.
Three security guards shot at West Valley bar, shooter(s) at large
Phoenix police are investigating a triple shooting at a West Valley bar. At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a business near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting.
One dead, another injured after crash in north Phoenix
One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an early morning crash in north Phoenix.
One person dead, several others critical after crash on SR 51
One person is dead and several others including a pregnant woman and an infant are in critical condition after a crash on SR 51 Friday night.
Family of Glendale cyclist killed in hit-and-run wants justice
Losing a loved one and searching for justice. ABC15 spoke Tuesday with the family of a man killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike in Glendale.
Historic South Phoenix Church will reopen for Christmas
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a historic South Phoenix Church will reopen for Christmas Mass.
Valley nonprofit helps domestic violence victims
A local nonprofit is helping women that are victims of domestic violence get back on their feet.
Phoenix officer runs 5K in honor of Officer Tyler Moldovan
One Valley officer had the opportunity to honor her fellow officer as he continues to fight for his life.
Some COVID testing sites will be open on Christmas Day amid rush
Some drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are looking a lot more festive this time of year. But, amid the holiday lights is a lingering pandemic and new concerns heading into Christmas.
Glendale family’s home destroyed in fire days before Christmas
A Glendale family had their home destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon.
Thieves pepper-spray Valley owner, take $25K worth of purses
Targeted by thieves. A violent clothing store robbery in the Valley with employees getting pepper-sprayed!
Family of Valley woman murdered by boyfriend seek justice
Delores Smith, will not spend another holiday with her two children. Instead, her memory is honored by candlelight from friends outside her home.
Valley family searching for heroes who helped daughter
A Valley family is on a mission to find the person who jumped into action to help their daughter who was badly injured in a crash.
Two teens shot near 19th Ave and Peoria Friday night in Phoenix
Two teens have been hospitalized after a shooting in north Phoenix Friday night. Phoenix police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. in a neighborhood near 19th and Peoria avenues.
Police release photos of car believed to be connected to deadly shooting
Phoenix police have released photos of a vehicle believed to be connected to a homicide that happened earlier this month.
PLEA holds BBQ fundraiser for Officer Tyler Moldovan
A steady stream of people stopped by the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association headquarters in downtown Phoenix Friday for a cookout style fundraiser in honor of Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan.
