ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, NJ

Girls basketball: Immaculata beats Newton in Belvidere Tournament

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Abby Lawrence led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points and Immaculata jumped out to a fast start and led the entire way in a 57-22 win over Newton at the Belvidere...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Morris Catholic over Mendham - Boys basketball

Marco Restelli tallied 20 points with four three pointers to go along with five rebounds and two steals as Morris Catholic defeated Mendham 50-36 in the final of the J.P. Flynn Memorial Tournament at Delbarton High School. Luca Tepedino added 14 points and three rebounds. Michelangelo Oberti had seven rebounds.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Millburn defeats Oratory - Boys basketball recap

Zach Evenchick (14) and Jayson Levy (13) combined for 27 points as Millburn edged out Oratory 51-48 in Summit. Millburn (3-2) used a big final quarter to come away with the win as it trailed 38-34 at the end of the third. Three-pointers played a key role too as Millburn made eight while Oratory (3-2) had none.
MILLBURN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton, NJ
Education
Newton, NJ
Basketball
Newton, NJ
Sports
City
Newton, NJ
City
Belvidere, NJ
Belvidere, NJ
Education
Belvidere, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Boonton over Lakeland - Lakeland Holiday Classic

Madrit Asani put in 22 points to help Boonton to third-place honors in a 63-62 win over Lakeland on Thursday in the Lakeland Quad County Holiday Classic at Lakeland. It was the senior Asani’s fourth 20-point game of the season. Asani’s career high came in the season opener at North Warren, when he put in 37 points.
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Notre Dame defeats Buena - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier led the way for Notre Dame with 16 points as it defeated Buena 70-34 in the consolation game of the Irish Classic in Lawrenceville. Donovan Cottrell added 13 points. Jake Croce had 12 points. Carter Louderback had 10 points. JJ Gonzalez led the way for Buena (2-3) with...
BUENA, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
NJ.com

Northern Burlington defeats Haddon Township - Boys basketball recap

Christian Naylor tallied 14 points, six rebounds and three assists as Northern Burlington defeated Haddon Township 43-36 in Columbus. Drew Wyers scored 10 points to go along with. six rebounds, with Logan Gonzalez adding eight points and eight rebounds. Timothy Sheehan and Tyler Levins led Haddon Township (2-2) with eight...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Monster 4th quarter propels Gloucester past Penns Grove - Boys basketball - Derer Classic

Steven Light scored a game-high 20 points to lead Gloucester to a come-from-behind victory over Penns Grove, 53-47, at the Marty Derer Holiday Classic at Delsea. Liam Gorman finished with 17 points while Steven Burkhardt added 11 points for Gloucester, which trailed by five after three quarters before swinging the momentum in the final frame, outscoring Penns Grove by a count of 17-6 to take control and secure the clutch victory.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ.com

Hackensack defeats Ramsey - Girls basketball recap

Jessica Spezzafera’s 19 points and a big fourth-quarter helped Hackensack defeat Ramsey 51-48 on the final day of the Wayne Valley Holiday Classic round-robin in Wayne. Trailing by three going into the fourth, Hackensack (2-2) outscored Ramsey 20-14 to capture the victory. Free throws made a big difference too as Hackensack had 16 and Ramsey made eight.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Kearny tops Thomas Edison Energy Charter - Boys basketball recap

Kasper Szymczak tallied 15 points, six assists and two steals as Kearny defeated Thomas Edison Energy Charter 88-46 in Kearny. Shamar Bailey added 15 points and three steals. Juelz Hernandez had 14 points and three steals. William Medina had nine points and five assists. William Mullins added seven rebounds. Robert...
KEARNY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NJ.com

Phoenixville Area (PA) defeats Wildwood - Boys basketball recap

Zavier Mayo poured in 17 points as Phoenixville Area (PA) knocked off Wildwood in the Bernie McCracken Memorial Bracket championship of the Boardwalk Classic in the Wildwood Convention Center. Gabe Massenburg and Chase McDonnell each scored 10 points while Jake Stec netted seven. Junior Hans led the way for Wildwood...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
178K+
Followers
87K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy