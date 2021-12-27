Girls basketball: Immaculata beats Newton in Belvidere Tournament
Abby Lawrence led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points and Immaculata jumped out to a fast start and led the entire way in a 57-22 win over Newton at the Belvidere...www.nj.com
