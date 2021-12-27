Girls basketball: Immaculata beats Newton in Belvidere Tournament

Zach Evenchick (14) and Jayson Levy (13) combined for 27 points as Millburn edged out Oratory 51-48 in Summit. Millburn (3-2) used a big final quarter to come away with the win as it trailed 38-34 at the end of the third. Three-pointers played a key role too as Millburn made eight while Oratory (3-2) had none.

MILLBURN, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO