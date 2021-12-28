ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Satsuma, AL

Satsuma golf cart crash injures 9-year-old boy

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pMiy_0dX3yDS000

SATSUMA, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Satsuma Police Department responded to a call about an overturned golf cart just two weeks after a new ordinance about off-road vehicles was put into place.

On Dec. 13, The City of Satsuma announced a new ordinance that prohibited the use of off-road vehicles on the public right-of-way. On Monday, Dec. 27, first responders were called to an overturned golf cart driven by a 9-year-old boy. The boy received minor injuries.

Mobile burglary suspect attacks ex-girlfriend on Christmas Eve, police say

Due to this incident, the SPD is implementing a zero-tolerance policy regarding the new ordinance.

The ordinance includes the following information:

  • “The City of Satsuma has determined that the use of vehicles designed for off-the-road operation on public property within the City of Satsuma should be regulated because such activities present a safety hazard to both those operating the off-the-road vehicles and those operating lawful vehicles designed for on-the-road operation.”
  • “No person shall, at any time, use, operate or ride upon any vehicle only designed for off-the-road operation, including but not limited to All-Terrain-Vehicles (ATV’s), Golf Carts, motorized dirt bikes, go-carts, on any public street, public property, and/or public right-of-way within the city limits of Satsuma.”
  • “It is unlawful for any parent, guardian, or other person present whose care a minor child is under to allow, authorize, or knowingly permit any such child or ward to violate this ordinance.”
  • “Any person found violating this ordinance shall be issued a municipal ticket for violation of the ordinance.”

If you have any questions regarding the ordinance, please contact the Satsuma Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Crestview Police looking for 14-year-old boy

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old boy who went missing Dec. 29.  Filadelfo Ramirez was last seen walking near the area of James Lee Boulevard and Victory Lane in Crestview around 12:40 p.m. If you see him, please contact the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Man taken into custody on Hillcrest Lane

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have taken one person into custody on Dec. 29 near Hillcrest Lane in Mobile. Hillcrest Lane was blocked off and surrounded by a high police presence when officers and US marshals worked to take one person into custody. This is a developing story and WKRG News 5 will provide […]
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian hit by car while trying to cross street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pedestrian was attempting to cross the street near Knollwood Drive and Grelot Road whenever they were hit by a vehicle. On Dec. 28 just after 5:45 p.m., Mobile Police say the victim tried crossing Knollwood Drive from the Circle K Service Station when she was struck. Police say the vehicle […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ward, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Satsuma, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
WKRG News 5

Man accidentally shoots himself in Pelvis, says MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers responded to University Hospital on Dec. 28 in refence to one shot. At about 8:55 a.m., officers arrived at University Hospital where they discovered one man had been shot. The officers then determine that the man had shot himself in the Pelvis area by accident. The man was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested after leading Crestview Police and Florida Highway Patrol on a chase through Okaloosa County

UPDATE (7:09 p.m. 12/29/21): Rayshawn Durrell Shoffner was also charged by the Crestview Police Department with: Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement Reckless Driving Resisting Law Enforcement Driving While License Suspended Grand Theft Two counts of Assault of Law Enforcement Official Shoffner allegedly started the chase after he stole a flatbed lumber truck and began to […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot and killed on Fairfield Drive in Pensacola

UPDATE (12/29 4:19 p.m.): Family members have identified the victim as 21-year-old Quandarius Smith. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Pensacola. At about 11 p.m., ECSO deputies arrived at the scene where they discovered a man had been shot multiple […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Flomaton Police looking for Florida man wanted for theft

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection to a burglary that happened Christmas Day in Escambia County. Richard Newcomer was shown on security footage allegedly entering the victim’s garage, taking their TV and placing it into his car. Newcomer, a Florida Native, is also wanted […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Carts#Traffic Accident#All Terrain Vehicles#Atv
WKRG News 5

Two teens lead police on chase, says Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two 17-year-olds led police on a chase after officers attempted to stop a reported stolen car, according to the Mobile Police Department. The teenagers refused to stop and that’s when officers turned on their lights and sirens. The chase started on Dauphin Island Parkway near the United States Postal Service (USPS) […]
WKRG News 5

Woman killed inside Prichard church by bullet shot through door

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) —Prichard Police Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred inside the Everlasting Life Holiness Church near the intersection of Meaher Street and Telegraph Road. According to Prichard Police, they went to the church after 7 o’clock for a potential medical call. When they arrived on scene […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WKRG News 5

Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted Update: 3rd suspect in GSU homecoming shooting arrested

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Homecoming week 2021 for Grambling State University turned into a nightmare and certainly one that will never be forgotten. During the university’s celebration, two shootings occurred that took the life of two people and injuring several others. So far, three men have been arrested in connection with the homecoming shootings, Zyheim Butcher, […]
DELHI, LA
WKRG News 5

Robbery at Walmart leads to discovery of child neglect warrants

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One Pensacola man was taken into custody after a theft at a local Walmart, which led to the discovery of a warrant for two counts of child neglect. Anthony Lee Thomas, 42, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree Retail Petit Theft on Dec. 28 at Walmart on […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy