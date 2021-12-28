Satsuma golf cart crash injures 9-year-old boy

SATSUMA, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Satsuma Police Department responded to a call about an overturned golf cart just two weeks after a new ordinance about off-road vehicles was put into place.

On Dec. 13, The City of Satsuma announced a new ordinance that prohibited the use of off-road vehicles on the public right-of-way. On Monday, Dec. 27, first responders were called to an overturned golf cart driven by a 9-year-old boy. The boy received minor injuries.

Due to this incident, the SPD is implementing a zero-tolerance policy regarding the new ordinance.

The ordinance includes the following information:

“The City of Satsuma has determined that the use of vehicles designed for off-the-road operation on public property within the City of Satsuma should be regulated because such activities present a safety hazard to both those operating the off-the-road vehicles and those operating lawful vehicles designed for on-the-road operation.”

“No person shall, at any time, use, operate or ride upon any vehicle only designed for off-the-road operation, including but not limited to All-Terrain-Vehicles (ATV’s), Golf Carts, motorized dirt bikes, go-carts, on any public street, public property, and/or public right-of-way within the city limits of Satsuma.”

“It is unlawful for any parent, guardian, or other person present whose care a minor child is under to allow, authorize, or knowingly permit any such child or ward to violate this ordinance.”

“Any person found violating this ordinance shall be issued a municipal ticket for violation of the ordinance.”

If you have any questions regarding the ordinance, please contact the Satsuma Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.